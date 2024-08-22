The Paradox of China’s Globalization
Before the United States and Europe retaliate once again against China for supposedly exporting its excess capacity, it is critical to understand the stubborn, even mystifying, resilience of the Chinese export juggernaut. This would be more useful than adopting knee-jerk protectionist measures that serve only to stoke tensions.
WASHINGTON, DC – China’s trading partners are once again fretting about the country’s supposedly unfair economic practices. This time, the focus is on China’s alleged attempt to export its excess capacity, especially in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), and to undermine domestic industries in the United States and Europe.