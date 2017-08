Marendo Müller AUG 29, 2017

Most western countries seem to focus on precise 3D notions like nation, phenotypes, while China seems to focus on chabuduo precise 4D notions like dynastic cycles, cultural and familial regeneration, civilizational continuity etc... After all, the western world was divided and at war with itself and the rest of the world over 2D and 3D (global empires) boundaries until a few decades ago, while the chinese world went chabuduo over this a few millenia ago. Read more