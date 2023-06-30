China’s Stunted Transformation

President Xi's economic advisors should pay close attention to two Chinese news articles published in recent days in China, because they provide the sorely needed ultimate guides to the effective solutions of many of the major economic problems facing today's growth-declining China.

---

徐高：需要纠偏对我国债务的认知（万字长文）

https://finance.sina.com.cn/zl/china/2023-06-28/zl-imyyvafw9686121.shtml

---

陆挺：如何抓住稳经济的牛鼻子

https://finance.sina.com.cn/zl/china/2023-06-29/zl-imyyxwap1855310.shtml

---

The first article implies that China's underdeveloped central government treasury market (especially relative to that in Japan, the US, and the EU countries) can provide another sorely-needed safety asset to China's growing and wealthier middle class, so that those people no longer rely too much on the country's Ponzi-scheme-like and hence unsustainable booming urban real-estate market as their main source of safety financial assets in the future years.

---

The second article shows that, China's metropolitanization and city-group urbanization strive, which should have been enacted as early as a decade ago in 2013 when Xi first became the new President in China, should and can still be actively pursued in today's China, to sustainably prop up China's internal aggregate demand, to replenish China's current weakening external demand and to help maintain the country's relatively high real growth rate in the coming decades.

---