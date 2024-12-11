What Will Happen to China’s Economy in 2025?
If recent positive trends continue, Chinese GDP growth will probably return to around 5% in the fourth quarter of 2024. But an ailing property sector, debt-laden local governments, and an antagonistic US president-elect mean that China’s growth prospects for 2025 remain far from clear.
BEIJING – China’s GDP growth slowed during the first three quarters of 2024, from 5.3% to 4.7% to 4.6%, raising fears that the country would not achieve its annual growth target of around 5%. But the latest data suggest that China’s economy is finally turning the corner.