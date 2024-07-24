China Is Exporting Its AI Surveillance State
Contrary to what many Western policymakers and commentators once hoped, recent analyses have added to the evidence that trade does not always foster democracy or liberalize regimes. Instead, China’s greater integration with the developing world appears to be doing precisely the opposite.
TURIN – US President George H.W. Bush once remarked that, “No nation on Earth has discovered a way to import the world’s goods and services while stopping foreign ideas at the border.” In an age when democracies dominated the technological frontier, the ideas Bush had in mind were those associated with America’s own model of political economy.