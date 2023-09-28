Laying Chicago Economics to Rest

In the US :

The Presidents, many of the country's elite politicians and Congress people, and numerous scholars have been misguided by the Neoliberal Groupthink and Market Fundamentalism, which have much underestimated the effectiveness of the government's deficit-spending fiscal policies in rapidly re-invigorating the domestic economy following the GFC of 2008.

Ignorant of Modern Monetary Theory, most of those people have constantly been threatened by the imagined specter of ever-rising, supposedly un-repayable and future-generation-burdening government deficits and debts.

As a result, fiscal austerity has persistently been pursued year-in and year-out according to the incorrect guidance of neoliberal economics, and as a result the country's monetary policies, and hence the Fed, has inappropriately stolen most of the limelight of the US economic stage both in the past decades and up until today.

After the GFC, the American government has still ignored the importance of persistently and massively using Keynesian expansionary fiscal policies to help the secularly-stagnating domestic economy to more quickly recover ------ she has instead mistakenly relied on the Fed's relatively ineffective QE programs to try to induce the country's (deleveraging) private sector to borrow more so as to be able to keep spending and investing more, but seemingly to no avail.

Most of those people have been misguided by the mistaken Loanable Fund Theory and the Money Mulitiplier now still being taught in many popular university textbooks widely used in the country, not knowing that the country's commerical banks cannot lend out their excess reserves at the Fed to the private sector, no matter how many treasuries or MBSs the Fed has bought from the private sector through her several rounds of post-GFC QE programs.

Even if the commercial banks can and want to lend out their excess reserves, they will mostly fail to find enough qualified private borrowers in the market simply because most of the latter have still been busy licking their wounds during the country's once-in-a-lifetime balance sheet (repairing) recession.

There is no secular stagnation in America as such ------ only insufficient net government spending.

[The widely unexpected post-Covid goldilocks-like economic situation in the US that we are all observing today, seems to be indirectly "confirming" my Holy-Grail-like economic postulate :

Suitably increased federal government deficit spending year-in and year-our (given the country's unabating deficit current account), even though it is mostly financed by the Fed's suitably-controlled non-inflation-prone new-money-printing QE, is always the best available medicine the US economy could always take, to prevent her future unwanted committing of both the highly undesired financial-crisis and economic-recession diseases.

(Better still, the government's deficit spending are mostly going to the domestic economy's right people and places at the right time.)]

