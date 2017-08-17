7

纳粹是否像苹果派一样美国？

纽黑文——美国是否受到纳粹主义的威胁？简短的答案是没有，尽管弗吉尼亚夏洛茨维尔刚刚过去的周末发生的事情非常可怕。

在由托马斯·杰斐逊创立的弗吉尼亚大学所在地夏洛茨维尔，白人民族分子、分离分子、新纳粹分子、3K党徒和其他具有类似思想的团体团结在纳粹十字标记的周围，举行纳粹风格的火炬游行。游行第二天结束时发生了暴力事件。一名白人至上主义者竟然开车冲进持反对意见的抗议人群中，造成1人死亡，19人受伤。

制造夏洛茨维尔暴力事件的团体去年11月曾狂欢庆祝美国总统唐纳德·特朗普的当选。而特朗普则经常在否定他们时表现出犹豫的态度；在总统大选期间，当前3K党大咖大卫·杜克对其表示公开支持时，特朗普令人愤慨地犹犹豫豫，不愿拒绝杜克及其追随者。特朗普还在竞选期间一再煽动暴力冲突，并表达了对独裁领袖俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京无穷无尽的仰慕。

夏洛茨维尔事件发生后，特朗普起先发表了一个温和的声明，谴责“来自多方的”仇恨，并借此机会混淆了种族主义者和反对者之间的区别。两天后，因为压力越来越大，特朗普才发表了一份更加有力的声明，新声明明确谴责3K党、新纳粹分子和其他白人至上主义者，但后来却又改变立场指责“双方”制造了暴力活动。

所有这些都令人心生厌恶。但任何清醒的旁观者都可以看出美国还远未到1933年德国噩梦般氛围的时候。美国的民主制度仍在发挥作用，这一点与20世纪30年代危机时没有任何差别。反对党并没有遭到禁止，而法院也没有丧失独立权威。

不仅如此，特朗普也并非手握准军事部门政党的最高领袖。现在没有达豪、奥斯维辛、特雷布林卡这样的设施正在建设当中。就连特朗普计划中的墨美边境隔离墙也仍然处在规划阶段，没有得到美国国会的拨款资助。而且国会也没有打算通过一项授予总统独裁权力的法案，就像德意志帝国议会1933年3月授权希特勒时那样。最后但同样重要的是，美国媒体比前些年更加活跃和顽强。

特朗普对专制统治的渴望显而易见。但他无法实现这一目标。美国将不会实行纳粹独裁制度。

但问题不在于美国是否受到上述独裁制度的威胁。美国的民主制度可能正在发挥作用，但历史告诉我们它们无法完全不受恶性种族政治计划的影响。事实上，美国制定了某些法律，这些法律日后很有可能会为德国纳粹运动在美国的发展打下基础。

美国尽管拥有活力四射的民主机构，但仍拥有20世纪初规模最大的种族主义司法制度。一个明显的例子是在信奉种族歧视的南方，白人管辖的立法机构通过了法律强制种族隔离并逆转内战后重建时期的诸多成就。但这并不是唯一的实例。欧洲极右翼同样羡慕美国20世纪初期的移民政策，这些政策设计的初衷是排除“不受欢迎的”种族。在宣言作品我的奋斗中，希特勒将美国列为一个正在创建健康的以种族为基础的秩序的“国度”。

事实上，在这一时期，美国有30个州出台了旨在维护种族纯洁性的反异族通婚法。20世纪初，美国的民主制度并没有反对这样的政策。相反，反异族通婚法恰恰��美国民主制度的产物，让许多美国种族主义者有机会充分表达。而美国法院维护了这样的法律创新，利用灵活的普通法判例来决定“白人”特权地位的归属。

纳粹分子对此保持了密切的关注。在炮制自己的种族法律时——也就是1935年的纽伦堡法——他们全神贯注地效仿美国种族法律的榜样。

因此今天，与其纠结美国制度能否在特朗普任职期间生存下来，我们必须搞清这套制度怎样才能服务于错误的目标。毕竟，尽管美国20世纪初的种族法律已经不复存在，但它仍拥有当时那样过热的民主秩序和普通法的灵活裁量；上述制度也许无法再制定歧视黑人的法律；但举例来讲，美国的刑事司法制度仍然是制度化种族主义的模范代表。

美国人应当为其国内制度为纳粹种族法律奠定基础而感到耻辱。但他们不应担心纳粹主义重生的威胁，即使特朗普在谴责白人至上主义者方面表现出明显的矛盾态度。相反，美国人应当担心本国制度催生这种邪恶的可能性，尽管我们不愿承认，但这种可能性的存在就像苹果派一样代表着美国。

翻译：Xu Binbin