هل النازيون أميركيون كفطيرة التفاح؟

نيوهافين ــ تُرى هل تتعرض الولايات المتحدة لتهديد النازية؟ الإجابة القصيرة هي كلا، على الرغم من الأحداث المخيفة التي شهدتها مدينة شارلوتسفيل في ولاية فيرجينيا الأسبوع الفائت.
في شارلوتسفيل، موطن جامعة فيرجينيا، التي أسسها توماس جيفرسون، احتشد قوميون بيض، وانفصاليون، ونازيون جدد، وأعضاء جماعة كوكلوكس كلان، وغير ذلك من الجماعات المتماثلة في الفِكر، خلف لافتات تحمل علامة الصليب المعقوف، وانطلقوا في مسيرة حاملين المشاعل على الطريقة النازية. وبحول نهاية اليوم، وقعت أيضا أعمال عنف إجرامية. حتى أن أحد المؤمنين بسيادة ذوي البشرة البيضاء ذهب إلى حد قيادة سيارته على أجساد حشد من المتظاهرين المضادين، مما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد وإصابة تسعة عشر آخرين بجراح.
كانت المجموعات المسؤولة عن أعمال العنف في شارلوتسفيل تعربد وتقصف بعد انتخاب الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني الماضي. وكثيرا ما تردد ترمب في التنصل منهم؛ فخلال الحملة الانتخابية، عندما أيده علنا عراف كوكلوكس كلان الأكبر ديفيد ديوك، تباطأ ترمب على نحو فاضح في رفض ديوك وأتباعه. كما حرض ترمب مرارا وتكرارا على العنف خلال حملته الانتخابية، في حين أظهر تعاطفا عميقا مع قادة مستبدين من أمثال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن.
بعد الأحداث في شارلوتسفيل، قدم ترمب في مستهل الأمر بيانا تافها أدان فيه الكراهية "على الجانبين"، وبالتالي ساوى ترمب أخلاقيا بين العنصريين وأولئك الذين تجمعوا لمعارضتهم. وبعد يومين، تحت ضغوط متزايدة الحدة، أصدر ترمب بيانا أكثر قوة، أدان فيه صراحة جماعة الكوكلوكس كلان، والنازيين الجدد، وغير ذلك من المؤمنين بسيادة ذوي البشرة البيضاء وتفوقهم، ولكنه في وقت لاحق عاود إلقاء اللوم على "الجانبين" عن العنف.
كل هذا بغيض ومثير للاشمئزاز. ولكن أي مراقب عاقل يستطيع أن يرى أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال بعيدة بأشواط عن الأجواء الكابوسية في ألمانيا في عام 1933. فالمؤسسات الأميركية الديمقراطية صامدة، تماما كما كانت صامدة في سنوات الأزمة في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين. ولم تُحظَر أحزاب المعارضة، ولم تفقد المحاكم سلطتها المستقلة.
وعلاوة على ذلك، ترمب ليس المرشد الأعلى لحزب سياسي له ذراع شبه عسكرية. ولا توجد مرافق مثل داشاو، أو أوشفيتز، أو تريبلينكا تحت الإنشاء. وحتى الجدار الحدودي الذي يخطط ترمب لإقامته مع المكسيك يظل عالقا في مرحلة التخطيط، بلا تمويل من الكونجرس الأميركي. والكونجرس ليس على وشك إقرار قانون تمكين يمنح سلطات دكتاتورية للرئيس، كما فعل البرلمان الألماني مع هتلر في مارس/آذار 1933. وأخيرا وليس آخرا، أصبحت الصحافة الأميركية أكثر عنادا وتماسكا مما كانت عليه لسنوات.
الواقع أن توق ترمب للحكم الاستبدادي واضح للعيان. ولكنه لن يتمكن من تحقيقه. ولن تنشأ دكتاتورية نازية في أميركا.
ولكن السؤال الصحيح ليس ما إذا كانت أميركا مهددة بمثل هذه الدكتاتورية. فربما تكون المؤسسات الديمقراطية الأميركية صامدة، ولكن التاريخ علمنا أنها ليست حصينة ضد مكائد البرامج السياسية العنصرية الخبيثة. الواقع أن الولايات المتحدة أنتجت بعض القوانين التي خدمت لاحقا كأساس للحركة النازية في ألمانيا.
كانت أميركا، في ظل مؤسساتها الديمقراطية النابضة بالحياة، بمثابة الولاية القانونية العنصرية الرائدة في العالَم في أوائل القرن العشرين. والمثال الواضح هنا الجنوب في ظل قانون جيم كرو، حيث أقرت الهيئات التشريعية البيضاء قوانين تفرض الفصل العنصري وتمحو العديد من المكاسب التي تحققت في فترة إعادة البناء بعد الحرب الأهلية. ولكن هذا ليس المثال الوحيد. فقد أعرب المنتمون إلى اليمين المتطرف في أوروبا عن إعجابهم بسياسات الهجرة في أميركا في أوائل القرن العشرين، والتي كانت مصممة لاستبعاد الأعراق "غير المرغوبة". وفي بيانه بعنوان "كفاحي"، اعتبر هتلر أميركا "الدولة الوحيدة" التي كانت تتقدم نحو خلق نظام سليم قائم على العِرق.
الواقع أن 30 ولاية أميركية خلال تلك الفترة كانت تفرض قوانين مناهضة لاختلاط الأجناس بهدف حماية النقاء العِرقي. ولم تقف المؤسسات الديمقراطية الأميركية في وجه مثل هذه السياسات في أوائل القرن العشرين. بل على العكس من ذلك، كانت القوانين المناهضة لاختلاط الأجناس نتاجا للنظام الديمقراطي في أميركا، والذي أعطى صوتا كاملا لعنصرية كثير من الأميركيين. كما أقرت المحاكم الأميركية هذه الابتكارات القانونية، باستخدام سوابق القانون العام المرنة لتحديد من يحصل على مكانة "الرجل الأبيض" المتميزة.
وقد أولى النازيون اهتماما كبيرا. فعندما وضعوا قوانينهم العنصرية ــ قوانين نورمبرج لعام 1935 ــ درسوا القانون العِرقي الأميركي كنموذج.
ولهذا، بدلا من أن نسأل اليوم ما إذا كانت المؤسسات الأميركية ستبقى على قيد الحياة في ظل رئاسة ترمب، يتعين علينا أن نسأل كيف يمكن وضع المؤسسات الأميركية في خدمة أغراض غير مشروعة. ففي نهاية المطاف، في حين انتهت القوانين العِرقية التي كانت الولايات المتحدة تعمل بها في أوائل القرن العشرين، فإنها لا تزال تنعم بنفس النظام الديمقراطي المحموم ومرونة القانون العام التي كانت تتمتع بها آنذاك. ولم يعد من الممكن أن تنتج هذه المؤسسات قوانين جيم كرو؛ ولكن نظام العدالة الجنائية الأميركي، على سبيل المثال، يظل ممثلا للعنصرية المؤسسية.
ينبغي للأميركيين أن يخجلوا لأن مؤسسات بلادهم وضعت الأساس للقانون العِرقي النازي. ولكن لا حاجة بهم إلى القلق بشأن التهديد المتمثل في عودة النازية، على الرغم من تردد ترمب وازدواجيته في إدانة مبدأ التفوق الأبيض. وبدلا من ذلك، ينبغي للأميركيين أن يقلقوا بشأن إمكانية تسهيل مؤسساتهم لشرور نكره الاعتراف بأن أصلها الأميركي ثابت ثبات أميركية فطيرة التفاح.
