هل النازيون أميركيون كفطيرة التفاح؟

Petey Bee AUG 17, 2017

So one of the things this article seems to be saying is that a large enough number of Americans were racist. To what degree is that the case today?



Certainly the number is small, of those who reach the level of Nazis or other violent extremists (terrorists in today's language).



Yet we know that extreme violence is intended to, and does shut down thought and provoke a response that would favor its perpetrators.



I'm not sure to what degree "institutions" enabled the politics of 1930's Germany. The Nazis came to power by mixing socialist appeal with nationalist. They soon murdered their socialist wing at the same time as winning the support of big business, who tolerated the racism but not the socialism. That's a historical point to be remembered.



In the wake of Charlottesville, the non-right-wing parts of the media seem to advocate two obvious yet contradictory contradictory goals.



#1 - to prevent the violent / extreme racists from being more popular.

#2 - to persuade "moderate" racists to less racist -- this is the whole Confederate statues angle.



We're going to have a problem here. Due to the nature of US politics, with swing states and the importance of the south in primaries, we're going to have no choice but to ask a good portion of conservative rural white America for their votes in 2020. If one manages to peel off some of the "moderate" southern pride crowd by demonizing their attachment to their symbols, then the side effect will be to actually inflame others among them. You will simultaneously end up with more extremists. If they engage in violence at an increasing rate, the results are hard to predict, since thinking will stop and the "institutions" -- not just the courts, but the police, state and local governments, the media (!), and local money and business - they will operate on reflex.



It's really not clear where this goes, but based on their performance during the 2016 election, I would actually single out the institution of the media as the one who not only has the most power to persuade, but also the one who acts with the least amount of forethought or strategy.