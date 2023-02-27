degrauwe6_Andreas RentzGetty Images_ECB Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
en English

Tame Inflation Without Subsidizing Banks

 and 

When central banks raise interest rates, they also raise the cost of payments on commercial banks’ excess reserves. The best way to avoid a windfall for bankers – and a burden for taxpayers – is to shrink the central bank’s balance sheet by selling government bonds while implementing a temporary increase in minimum reserve requirements.

LONDON – In an effort to tackle inflation woes, major central banks have been raising interest rates aggressively. But a byproduct of the recent rate hikes is higher interest payments on central-bank deposits held by commercial banks – in effect, a transfer of public-sector money to private banks.

The Eurosystem – comprising the eurozone’s 20 national central banks and the European Central Bank – will pay €107 billion ($111 billion) in interest (on €4.3 trillion of deposits) to financial institutions during 2023.That number will increase to €129 billion when the ECB raises its deposit rate to 3% in March, as it has promised to do.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve recently voted to raise the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 4.65%. That means it will owe $140 billion in interest payments on roughly $3 trillion of bank reserves this year. The Bank of England is also on the hook for similarly massive handouts to commercial banks.

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

WEIM_1200x628-Event

PS Events: What Economics is Missing

When women’s economic insights aren’t given their due, all of society suffers. At our next virtual event, What Economics Is Missing, leading experts will consider how to create the conditions for achieving genuine inclusivity in economics. Register now.

Register Now

https://prosyn.org/ehkRFli