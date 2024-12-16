The Missing Monetary-Policy Tool
Central banks should prepare – both legally and operationally – to carry out direct transfers to households when conventional monetary policy fails. Recent research shows that stimulus payments would increase consumption even when interest rates are close to zero.
GENEVA/LONDON – Central banks around the world responded to the inflationary period following COVID-19 by raising interest rates. Now that inflation seems to be largely under control, monetary policymakers must begin preparing for the next crisis by expanding their toolkit.