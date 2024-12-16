boehm1_Alona HorkovaGetty Images_moneytransfer Alona Horkova/Getty Images
The Missing Monetary-Policy Tool

 and 

Central banks should prepare – both legally and operationally – to carry out direct transfers to households when conventional monetary policy fails. Recent research shows that stimulus payments would increase consumption even when interest rates are close to zero.

GENEVA/LONDON – Central banks around the world responded to the inflationary period following COVID-19 by raising interest rates. Now that inflation seems to be largely under control, monetary policymakers must begin preparing for the next crisis by expanding their toolkit.

