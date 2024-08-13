Argentina and the OECD Need Each Other
Rapid accession would be a major win for the country and the organization alike. In addition to bolstering the government’s ambitious structural reforms, admitting Argentina would help diversify the OECD’s predominantly European membership and solidify its position as a leading force in global policymaking.
BUENOS AIRES – Six years after its initial application and two years after being officially invited to start the accession process, Argentina has recently been given a roadmap for OECD membership. Given the benefits that membership would offer both sides, Argentina should be admitted without delay.