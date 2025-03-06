The Case Against European Rearmament

If we truly want to strengthen Europe, the first step is not to rearm. It is to forge the democratic union without which stagnation will continue to erode Europe’s capacities, rendering it unable to rebuild what is left of Ukraine once Vladimir Putin is finished with it.
ATHENS – Inducting Ukraine into NATO after forcing Russia back behind its pre-2014 borders has been the only strategic aim EU leaders have allowed themselves to contemplate since Russia’s invasion three years ago. Alas, well before US President Donald Trump’s re-election, this aim slipped into the realm of infeasibility. The writing had been on the wall for a while.
