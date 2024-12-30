Hail to the Fallen Chief

Jimmy Carter suffered from the fate of many one-term presidents, who by being defeated are judged to have been unsuccessful. But Carter accomplished more in four years – from the handover of the Panama Canal to the Camp David Peace Accords – than many presidents do in eight.
NEW YORK – James Earl “Jimmy” Carter, the 39th president of the United States, was arguably the country’s greatest ex-president. He focused more on doing good than on doing well. He helped build homes for those in need. He played a major role in eradicating Guinea worm disease in many countries, which as recently as the mid-1980s infected millions of people who drank parasite-contaminated water. He observed countless elections around the world to ensure that the voting and counting were free and fair.
