Capitalizing on the Weakening of Hamas and Hezbollah

The massive losses suffered by Hezbollah and Hamas – and the weakening of Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance” – needs to be seen in strategic terms. Put simply, it creates an opening to transform for the better not just Gaza and Lebanon but also much of the region.
WASHINGTON, DC – A year ago, the Middle East seemed primed for a breakthrough: normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. More broadly, US President Joe Biden’s administration was touting a de-escalation of tensions across the region. The US even seemed to have reached some informal understandings with Iran, not enforcing oil sanctions and permitting it to receive several billion dollars in payments from Iraq for natural gas and electricity. In return, Iran was to dilute some of the uranium it had enriched to 60% (near weapons grade) and bar its Shia proxies from firing at US forces in Iraq and Syria.
