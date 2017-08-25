特朗普能扭转其总统生涯吗？

Robert Winter AUG 26, 2017

A rather remarkable anti-conservative post. One would think that an important consideration in assessing whether Trump can turn his presidency around is the character of the man. On that the author is silent. One would also think the knowledge displayed by Trump concerning historical matters , or simply adhering to telling the truth, would be relevant. Here again the author is silent. Agreeing for purposes of argument that some of the Trump administrations policies have or will help the economy -- putting aside that most trends are simply continuations of what was occurring under Obama -- I think a not unreasonable assessment is that the author looks favorable on Trump's prospects because he may get the trains to run on time (or, will sign some legislation the author likes). I cannot get past the fact that Trump cannot get from one end of a sentence to the other except when reading from a teleprompter. It is also striking that after seven months in office the President announced a new policy for Afghanistan but has somehow neglected to nominate an Ambassador to Afghanistan! To note in this context as if it is relevant or has persuasive force that on most issues Americans want common sense solutions is to hope the professor marking your Econ 101 exam is not reading carefully. Read more