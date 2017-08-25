6

特朗普能扭转其总统生涯吗？

斯坦福—美国经济增速温和，失业率和通货膨胀率都很低。通常，这些条件有利于美国总统在公众心目中的地位。但特朗普的支持率却大大低于40%，而这通常是衰退期间才会出现的现象。

当然，特朗普的真正支持率也许会比民调结果高一些，因为同样的调查在去年11月也没有预测他会赢得总统竞选。但即使特朗普维持了其“基本盘”的支持，他就职后的“蜜月期”也很快就结束了。如今，他可能要失去那些寄希望于执政之后他会收起棱角、有所成长的共和党的支持了。

到目前为止，特朗普还没有实现任何重大立法政策成果。尽管如此，他收回了奥巴马总统在能源、教育、金融和劳动法等方面的弊端重重的监管和行政命令，这有助于美国经济增长。此外，即使是与特朗普比较极端的言辞划清界限的国会共和党——其中不乏在其发表针对弗吉尼亚州夏洛特维尔（Charlottesville）白人至上主义游行的不当言论之前就与他划清了界限——也仍然支持他的主要政策方案，并且需要依靠他签署奥巴马拒绝签署的保守派立法。

不管特朗普是在椭圆办公室、空军一号，还是他的海湖庄园，他都和所有总统一样，身活在一个巨大的肥皂泡中，身边的人总是捡他爱听的话说。正因如此，白宫内外的助手和幕僚对总统就至关重要，他们愿意在总统偏离正道时发出提醒。

公开诘难助手让特朗普更加难以——也更加必须——从周边人员那里听到需要的东西。目前，他的政府的工作重点应该是制定更规律的过程，以确保总统能够获得正确的信息和有效的正确选项。

在这方面，特朗普决定任命海军陆战队退役将领约翰·凯利（John Kelly）为白宫幕僚长是重要的第一步。决定炒掉他的强硬派首席策略师史蒂夫·班农（Steve Bannon）、对阿富汗政策进行慎重的重估（并改变了特朗普对美国阿富汗政策的看法）亦然。现在，凯利完全掌控了能接触到总统的情报和人事。但特朗普本人能否变得更有规律还有待观察。

很少有人有改变第一印象的机会。但有时候确实也有这样的机会自动出现在美国总统面前。克林顿政府一开始就缺乏规律，尝试进行医疗改革失败，民主党也在1994年的中期选举中败北。但克林顿转换了方针，认命了新助手，转向政治中间派，在1996年赢得连任，并与共和党控制的国会一起实现了平衡预算和鼓励改革。

类似地，里根在1982年中期选举中也遇到了共和党的败北。当时，由于美联储采取了强硬的抑制通胀政策，美国陷入了深度衰退。而里根是美联储政策的支持者。但在里根的减税和增加军事支出的政策下，经济实现了强劲复苏。1984年，里根以压倒性优势赢得连任。相反，卡特政府没有能够克服它的问题，现在人们普遍认为他的总统任期是个彻头彻尾的失败。

一旦开始执政，所有美国总统很快就会意识到，他们的国内和经济决策权威受到国会和法院的约束，但在外交和国家安全事务上，他们的运作空间会大得多。至于特朗普，他已经证明，他对待安全问题的友邦和敌国要比奥巴马强力得多。朝鲜正在令人警惕地大踏步推进核和洲际弹道导弹计划，特朗普的方针也受到了第一次真正的考验。

在这里，肯尼迪总统在1962年古巴导弹危机期间的表现可以提供最好的榜样。肯尼迪政府在动摇卡斯特罗的古巴共产主义政权方面昏招频出——最终导致了猪湾惨败。但肯尼迪面对克里姆林宫毫不让步，最终实现了危机的和平解决：苏联从古巴撤出核弹，美国悄悄从土耳其撤出导弹。

朝鲜独裁者金正恩的行事显然与苏联有着不同的政治算盘，而朝鲜半岛的战略局势也比古巴更加棘手。朝鲜拥有规模庞大的常规军力，可能让首尔附近的一千万韩国人遭受浩劫。尽管如此，如果特朗普的强硬反应最终获得成功，将会提高他的号召力。

特朗普的实际决定要比他的对抗性行为重要得多。但他的行为仍然可能影响到他的选择范围。如果他的公共支持率降得过低，国会中与他合作的成员就越少，而与他作对的成员就越多。此外，他的引人注目的癖好——用无关的推特抨击让好消息黯然失色——导致全盘左倾、与他毫无同理心可言的媒体过于强调他的个性，而忽略他的政府的实质性的成功。

比如，本月早些时候，当许多人的目光完全集中在特朗普的“大嘴巴”上的时候，美国国务卿蒂勒森确保了联合国安理会批准升级对朝制裁，而中国也表示将削��从朝鲜的进口。此后不久，朝鲜便放弃了此前威胁要对准美国关岛领土附近水域的导弹试射。

政治上，美国陷入了深度极化。但在大部分问题上，美国人希望用常识来解决现实问题，政府不要过多影响他们的生活。特朗普有机会削减税收、改善美国的基础设施、取消或修改平价医疗法（奥巴马医保）。要想获得成功，它需要表现出尊重合理的反对意见，软化其比较极端的立场，以扩大他的公众支持。

但最重要的是，他需要与国会合作，一如此前的里根和克林顿。如果他在这方面取得成功，就有望扭转执政的颓势，在批评者面前证明自己，并留下积极的遗产。他能做到吗？