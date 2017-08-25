特朗普能扭转其总统生涯吗？

斯坦福—美国经济增速温和，失业率和通货膨胀率都很低。通常，这些条件有利于美国总统在公众心目中的地位。但特朗普的支持率却大大低于40%，而这通常是衰退期间才会出现的现象。
当然，特朗普的真正支持率也许会比民调结果高一些，因为同样的调查在去年11月也没有预测他会赢得总统竞选。但即使特朗普维持了其“基本盘”的支持，他就职后的“蜜月期”也很快就结束了。如今，他可能要失去那些寄希望于执政之后他会收起棱角、有所成长的共和党的支持了。
到目前为止，特朗普还没有实现任何重大立法政策成果。尽管如此，他收回了奥巴马总统在能源、教育、金融和劳动法等方面的弊端重重的监管和行政命令，这有助于美国经济增长。此外，即使是与特朗普比较极端的言辞划清界限的国会共和党——其中不乏在其发表针对弗吉尼亚州夏洛特维尔（Charlottesville）白人至上主义游行的不当言论之前就与他划清了界限——也仍然支持他的主要政策方案，并且需要依靠他签署奥巴马拒绝签署的保守派立法。
不管特朗普是在椭圆办公室、空军一号，还是他的海湖庄园，他都和所有总统一样，身活在一个巨大的肥皂泡中，身边的人总是捡他爱听的话说。正因如此，白宫内外的助手和幕僚对总统就至关重要，他们愿意在总统偏离正道时发出提醒。
公开诘难助手让特朗普更加难以——也更加必须——从周边人员那里听到需要的东西。目前，他的政府的工作重点应该是制定更规律的过程，以确保总统能够获得正确的信息和有效的正确选项。
在这方面，特朗普决定任命海军陆战队退役将领约翰·凯利（John Kelly）为白宫幕僚长是重要的第一步。决定炒掉他的强硬派首席策略师史蒂夫·班农（Steve Bannon）、对阿富汗政策进行慎重的重估（并改变了特朗普对美国阿富汗政策的看法）亦然。现在，凯利完全掌控了能接触到总统的情报和人事。但特朗普本人能否变得更有规律还有待观察。
很少有人有改变第一印象的机会。但有时候确实也有这样的机会自动出现在美国总统面前。克林顿政府一开始就缺乏规律，尝试进行医疗改革失败，民主党也在1994年的中期选举中败北。但克林顿转换了方针，认命了新助手，转向政治中间派，在1996年赢得连任，并与共和党控制的国会一起实现了平衡预算和鼓励改革。
类似地，里根在1982年中期选举中也遇到了共和党的败北。当时，由于美联储采取了强硬的抑制通胀政策，美国陷入了深度衰退。而里根是美联储政策的支持者。但在里根的减税和增加军事支出的政策下，经济实现了强劲复苏。1984年，里根以压倒性优势赢得连任。相反，卡特政府没有能够克服它的问题，现在人们普遍认为他的总统任期是个彻头彻尾的失败。
一旦开始执政，所有美国总统很快就会意识到，他们的国内和经济决策权威受到国会和法院的约束，但在外交和国家安全事务上，他们的运作空间会大得多。至于特朗普，他已经证明，他对待安全问题的友邦和敌国要比奥巴马强力得多。朝鲜正在令人警惕地大踏步推进核和洲际弹道导弹计划，特朗普的方针也受到了第一次真正的考验。
在这里，肯尼迪总统在1962年古巴导弹危机期间的表现可以提供最好的榜样。肯尼迪政府在动摇卡斯特罗的古巴共产主义政权方面昏招频出——最终导致了猪湾惨败。但肯尼迪面对克里姆林宫毫不让步，最终实现了危机的和平解决：苏联从古巴撤出核弹，美国悄悄从土耳其撤出导弹。
朝鲜独裁者金正恩的行事显然与苏联有着不同的政治算盘，而朝鲜半岛的战略局势也比古巴更加棘手。朝鲜拥有规模庞大的常规军力，可能让首尔附近的一千万韩国人遭受浩劫。尽管如此，如果特朗普的强硬反应最终获得成功，将会提高他的号召力。
特朗普的实际决定要比他的对抗性行为重要得多。但他的行为仍然可能影响到他的选择范围。如果他的公共支持率降得过低，国会中与他合作的成员就越少，而与他作对的成员就越多。此外，他的引人注目的癖好——用无关的推特抨击让好消息黯然失色——导致全盘左倾、与他毫无同理心可言的媒体过于强调他的个性，而忽略他的政府的实质性的成功。
比如，本月早些时候，当许多人的目光完全集中在特朗普的“大嘴巴”上的时候，美国国务卿蒂勒森确保了联合国安理会批准升级对朝制裁，而中国也表示将削��从朝鲜的进口。此后不久，朝鲜便放弃了此前威胁要对准美国关岛领土附近水域的导弹试射。
政治上，美国陷入了深度极化。但在大部分问题上，美国人希望用常识来解决现实问题，政府不要过多影响他们的生活。特朗普有机会削减税收、改善美国的基础设施、取消或修改平价医疗法（奥巴马医保）。要想获得成功，它需要表现出尊重合理的反对意见，软化其比较极端的立场，以扩大他的公众支持。
但最重要的是，他需要与国会合作，一如此前的里根和克林顿。如果他在这方面取得成功，就有望扭转执政的颓势，在批评者面前证明自己，并留下积极的遗产。他能做到吗？
Comment Commented matias ilivitzky
The analogy between the missile crisis and the current tension regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons is not correct. North Korea's main motivation is survival. Power projection comes in second place. The USSR and the US had first prioritized power projection, without completely getting into the picture that that projection affected the other's raison d'être. Thus being the case, both superpowers could remove the missiles from the host countries at the same time without loosing face and without putting their survival in jeopardy. Conversely, North Korea doesn't have so far any motivation or incentive worthy enough for discontinuing a program that makes a foreign military intervention utterly unthinkable. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Winter
A rather remarkable anti-conservative post. One would think that an important consideration in assessing whether Trump can turn his presidency around is the character of the man. On that the author is silent. One would also think the knowledge displayed by Trump concerning historical matters , or simply adhering to telling the truth, would be relevant. Here again the author is silent. Agreeing for purposes of argument that some of the Trump administrations policies have or will help the economy -- putting aside that most trends are simply continuations of what was occurring under Obama -- I think a not unreasonable assessment is that the author looks favorable on Trump's prospects because he may get the trains to run on time (or, will sign some legislation the author likes). I cannot get past the fact that Trump cannot get from one end of a sentence to the other except when reading from a teleprompter. It is also striking that after seven months in office the President announced a new policy for Afghanistan but has somehow neglected to nominate an Ambassador to Afghanistan! To note in this context as if it is relevant or has persuasive force that on most issues Americans want common sense solutions is to hope the professor marking your Econ 101 exam is not reading carefully. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Politically, America is deeply polarized.'
Aye, and that's the problem, not the other stuff, but you can't see it. Whilst America is polarised its ability to move forward is compromised, as shown by the never ending partisan articles loaded on this site. Trump is the result of failed policy but those that oppose Trump simply want more of the same and appear to refuse to accept any failure has occurred. The disenfranchised are unlikely to go away on that basis, and what have they to lose. Dr Martin Luther King said - I have a dream - but many have lost their dream Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
@Stephan Edwards -
re: military takeover "for the duration of the emergency" - we're one foot in that already, with the major executive branch positions other than Treasury now occupied by generals.
It's amazing how the MSM actually welcomes this - military culture is authoritarian, for obvious reasons, but also deeply conservative (yet they do have single payer - go figure).
Anyway, Trump goes nowhere until the Republican party says so. i'm sure they will keep him around at least long enough to repeal estate taxes and deregulate this and that (with the approval of this article's author, I imagine). If there's anything saving Trump from the scenario you describe at the moment, it is that he is now basically set to take the blame for anything unpopular Congress manages to come up with.
When the time comes to flush, I'm sure we'll all be surprised by how smooth it goes down. Democrats will be rejoicing for a Prez Pence... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Boskin completely ignores Trump's inability to provide (and disinterest in providing) moral and ethical leadership, and he associates no long-term costs to Trump's inability to grasp the need to unite, rather than further divide, the American people.
So the Republican-controlled legislative branch may pass some legislation that Trump will no doubt claim full and complete credit for -- but make no mistake: the damage Trump has already done to our democratic institutions is severe and perhaps irreparable. He will leave a legacy, but I doubt that it will have anything positive associated with it. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Moral & ethical leadership?? The US hasn't had Moral or Ethical leadership since at least Jimmy Carter's day. Not the all time greatest president but a man whose morality I never questioned. I do believe that in this day politics and ethics are totally incompatible. Our democratic institutions are already tottering I'm afraid. I do believe either Trump(Who I despise) or his opponents (Who I equally despise) will finally push the structure Trump by proving you don't even have pretend honesty or keeping political promise or even doing anything for anyone but yourself. Or his opponents by invoking the 25th amendment and triggering a constitutional crisis like none ever before seen when Trump refuses to step down and calls it coup by Washington insiders. Which it will be. It was meant for president who had a stroke or an accident not for a president whose policies the insiders don't like. I don't like Trump I didn't vote for him. But what happens if Trump issues a call for volunteers or orders the Army to stand by its oath. An oath to the constitution. Whose meaning invoking the 25th amendment would twist like a pretzel. I will count the US very lucky if we don't have a civil war or a military government "For the duration of the emergency" by 2020. Trump cannot turn his presidency he lacks the vision or the ability to admit he might be wrong. Read more
