هل يتمكن ترمب من تحويل رئاسته في الاتجاه المعاكس؟

ستانفورد ــ ينمو اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة بوتيرة متواضعة، مع انخفاض معدلات البطالة والتضخم. ومن شأن هذه الظروف أن تعمل عادة على تعزيز موقف الرئيس الأميركي بين عامة الناس. ورغم ذلك، تظل معدلات شعبية ترمب أقل كثيرا من 40%، وهو ما يتناسب مع التوقعات خلال فترات الركود.

بطبيعة الحال، ربما تكون شعبية ترمب الحقيقية أعلى قليلا مما تشير إليه استطلاعات الرأي، لأن نفس استطلاعات الرأي فشلت في التنبؤ بفوزه في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني الماضي. ولكن حتى لو حافظ ترمب على دعم قاعدته الانتخابية، فقد أثبت شهر العسل الذي أعقب تنصيبه رئيسا أنه كان عابرا. والآن بدأ ترمب يخسر دعم الجمهوريين الذين كانوا يأملون أن ينجح في صقل أدائه والنضج بمجرد توليه منصبه.

حتى الآن، فشل ترمب في تحقيق أي إنجازات كبرى في مجال السياسة التشريعية. ومع ذلك، ساعد ترمب الاقتصاد من خلال إلغاء الإملاءات التنظيمية والإدارية الضارة التي فرضها الرئيس باراك أوباما في مجالات مثل الطاقة، والتعليم، والتمويل، وقانون العمل. وعلاوة على ذلك، لا يزال حتى الجمهوريون في الكونجرس الذين تبرءوا من تصريحات ترمب الأكثر تطرفا ــ وبعضهم حتى قبل استجابته غير الكافية لأعمال العنف التي اندلعت أثناء مظاهرة حاشدة للمؤمنين بتفوق الجنس الأبيض في شارلوتسفيل في ولاية فرجينيا ــ يؤيدون مقترحاته السياسية الرئيسية، ويعتمدون عليه للتوقيع على تشريع مُحافِظ استخدم أوباما ضده حق النقض.

وسواء كان ترمب في المكتب البيضاوي، أو على متن طائرة الرئاسة، أو في منتجع مار ألاجو فإنه، مثله في ذلك كمثل جميع الرؤساء، يقيم في فقاعة ضخمة، حيث يخبره المحيطون به عادة بما يريد أن يسمعه. ومن الأهمية بمكان لهذا السبب أن يحظى الرؤساء بمساعدين ومستشارين، داخل وخارج البيت الأبيض، على استعداد لإخبارهم عندما ينحرفون عن الطريق.

بتوبيخ مساعديه علنا، زاد ترمب من صعوبة، وضرورة، إبلاغه من قِبَل المحيطين به بما يحتاج إلى سماعه. وعند هذه النقطة، لابد أن يكون على رأس أولويات إدارته تطوير عمليات أكثر انضباطا لضمان إعطاء الرئيس معلومات دقيقة وخيارات فعَالة في التعامل مع السياسات.

ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، كان قرار ترمب بتعيين جون كيلي، الجنرال المتقاعد من سلاح البحرية، رئيسا لأركان البيت الأبيض، خطوة أولى مهمة. وكذا كان القراران اللذان اتخذهما بإبعاد كبير مستشاريه الاستراتيجيين ستيف بانون وتنفيذ مراجعة تشاورية لسياسة أفغانستان، والتي غيرت رؤية ترمب حول السياسة الأميركية هنا��. والآن يسيطر كيلي بشكل كامل على تدفق المعلومات والأشخاص الذين يُسمَح لهم بالوصول إلى الرئيس. ولكن يتبقى أن نرى ما إذا كان ترمب ذاته قادرا على تبني قدر أكبر من الانضباط.

الواقع أن المرء نادرا ما يحظى بفرصة ثانية لترك انطباع أول. ولكن مثل هذه الفرص تعرض نفسها أحيانا على رؤساء الولايات المتحدة. فقد بدأت إدارة بِل كلينتون بافتقار واضح إلى الانضباط، ومحاولة فاشلة لإصلاح الرعاية الصحية، وخسارة الديمقراطيين في انتخابات التجديد النصفي في عام 1994. ولكن كلينتون نجح في تحويل الأمور لصالحه، بتعيين مساعدين جدد، والتحرك باتجاه الوسط السياسي، والفوز في إعادة الانتخابات عام 1996، والعمل مع الكونجرس الذي سيطر عليه الجمهوريون لضبط الموازنة وإصلاح الرفاهة الاجتماعية.

على نحو مماثل، تحمل رونالد ريجان خسائر جمهورية كبيرة في انتخابات التجديد النصفي عام 1982. وفي ذلك الوقت، كانت الولايات المتحدة غارقة في حالة من الركود العميق، بسبب سياسة خفض التضخم الصارمة التي تبناها مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي والتي أيدها ريجان. ولكن الاقتصاد حقق تعافيا قويا، بفضل خفض ريجان للضرائب وزيادة الإنفاق العسكري. وفي عام 1984، حقق ريجان فوزا ساحقا بإعادة انتخابه. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، لم تنجح إدارة جيمي كارتر قَط في التغلب على مشاكلها، والآن يُنظَر إلى إدارته على أنها كانت فاشلة إلى حد بائس.

عند توليهم مهام منصبهم، يدرك جميع رؤساء الولايات المتحدة سريعا أن سلطتهم في صنع السياسات المحلية والاقتصادية مقيدة من قِبَل الكونجرس والمحاكم، ولكنهم يتمتعون بنفوذ أكبر كثيرا في ما يتصل بالشؤون الخارجية والأمن الوطني. ومن جانبه، أثبت ترمب كونه أكثر قوة من أوباما في التعامل مع الحلفاء والأعداء عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمور الأمنية. ومع إحراز كوريا الشمالية خطوات مثيرة للانزعاج الشديد نحو إنجاح برامجها النووية وبرنامج الصواريخ العابرة للقارات، يخضع نهج ترمب لأول اختبار حقيقي.

وهنا، يقدم لنا الرئيس جون ف. كينيدي في تعامله مع أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية في عام 1962 أفضل قياس. فقد أخطأت إدارة كينيدي بشدة عندما حاولت زعزعة استقرار نظام فيدل كاسترو الشيوعي في كوبا ــ وهي المحاولة التي توجت بالإخفاق التام في خليج الخنازير. ولكن بالوقوف بقوة في وجه الكرملين، نجح كينيدي في قيادة الأزمة إلى نهاية سلمية: فقد أزال الاتحاد السوفييتي صواريخه من كوبا، وأزالت الولايات المتحدة بهدوء صواريخها من تركيا.

لا شك أن دكتاتور كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون يعمل وفقا لحسابات سياسية مختلفة عن السوفييت، والموقف الاستراتيجي على شبه الجزيرة الكورية أشد صعوبة مما كان عليه في كوبا. فكوريا الشمالية تمتلك ترسانة ضخمة من الأسلحة التقليدية والتي ربما تمكنها من إمطار عشرة ملايين كوري جنوبي في مدينة سيول القريبة بالخراب والدمار. ومع ذلك، إذا انتهت استجابة ترمب الحازمة إلى النجاح، فربما يؤدي ذلك إلى توسيع جاذبيته.

الواقع أن قرارات ترمب الفعلية أهم كثيرا من سلوكه الميال إلى المواجهة. ولكن سلوكه يظل قادرا على التأثير على الخيارات المتاحة له. فإذا انخفض مستوى شعبيته كثيرا، فسوف يقل عدد أعضاء الكونجرس الراغبين في العمل معه، ويزداد عدد العاملين ضده. وعلاوة على ذلك، يسمح ميله اللافت للنظر إلى التعتيم على الأخبار الطيبة بهجمات منعدمة الصِلة على موقع تويتر لوسائل الإعلام اليسارية غير المتعاطفة بالتأكيد بشكل مُفرِط على شخصيته، في حين تتجاهل نجاحات إدارته الملموسة.

على سبيل المثال، في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، وفي حين كان كثيرون يركزون بإفراط على خطاب ترمب، نجح وزير الخارجية الأميركي رِكس تيلرسون في تأمين موافقة مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة على زيادة العقوبات المفروضة على كوريا الشمالية، كما قالت الصين إنها ستحد من وارداتها من كوريا الشمالية. وسرعان ما أعلنت كوريا الشمالية بعد ذلك إلغاء خطتها لتجربة إطلاق الصواريخ التي هددت بتوجيهها إلى المياه المحيطة بأراضي جزيرة جوام الأميركية.

الحق أن أميركا مستقطبة سياسيا بشدة. ولكن في ما يتصل بأغلب القضايا، يريد الأميركيون حلولا رشيدة قائمة على الحس السليم للمشاكل الحقيقية، مع اضطلاع الحكومة بدور محدود في حياتهم. والواقع أن ترمب لديه الفرصة لخفض الضرائب، وتحسين البنية الأساسية في الولايات المتحدة، وإحلال أو تعديل قانون الرعاية الميسرة (أوباما كير). ولكي ينجح، يتعين عليه أن يُظهِر الاحترام لوجهات النظر المعارِضة المعقولة وأن يخفف من مواقفه الأكثر تطرفا لتوسيع دعمه الشعبي.

ولكن في المقام الأول من الأهمية، يحتاج ترمب إلى التعاون مع الكونجرس، تماما كما فعل ريجان وكلينتون. وإذا فعل ذلك، فسوف يتمكن من تحويل رئاسته في الاتجاه المعاكس، وإرباك منتقديه، وترك إرث إيجابي. فهل يفعل؟

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali