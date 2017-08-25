هل يتمكن ترمب من تحويل رئاسته في الاتجاه المعاكس؟

ستانفورد ــ ينمو اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة بوتيرة متواضعة، مع انخفاض معدلات البطالة والتضخم. ومن شأن هذه الظروف أن تعمل عادة على تعزيز موقف الرئيس الأميركي بين عامة الناس. ورغم ذلك، تظل معدلات شعبية ترمب أقل كثيرا من 40%، وهو ما يتناسب مع التوقعات خلال فترات الركود.
بطبيعة الحال، ربما تكون شعبية ترمب الحقيقية أعلى قليلا مما تشير إليه استطلاعات الرأي، لأن نفس استطلاعات الرأي فشلت في التنبؤ بفوزه في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني الماضي. ولكن حتى لو حافظ ترمب على دعم قاعدته الانتخابية، فقد أثبت شهر العسل الذي أعقب تنصيبه رئيسا أنه كان عابرا. والآن بدأ ترمب يخسر دعم الجمهوريين الذين كانوا يأملون أن ينجح في صقل أدائه والنضج بمجرد توليه منصبه.
حتى الآن، فشل ترمب في تحقيق أي إنجازات كبرى في مجال السياسة التشريعية. ومع ذلك، ساعد ترمب الاقتصاد من خلال إلغاء الإملاءات التنظيمية والإدارية الضارة التي فرضها الرئيس باراك أوباما في مجالات مثل الطاقة، والتعليم، والتمويل، وقانون العمل. وعلاوة على ذلك، لا يزال حتى الجمهوريون في الكونجرس الذين تبرءوا من تصريحات ترمب الأكثر تطرفا ــ وبعضهم حتى قبل استجابته غير الكافية لأعمال العنف التي اندلعت أثناء مظاهرة حاشدة للمؤمنين بتفوق الجنس الأبيض في شارلوتسفيل في ولاية فرجينيا ــ يؤيدون مقترحاته السياسية الرئيسية، ويعتمدون عليه للتوقيع على تشريع مُحافِظ استخدم أوباما ضده حق النقض.
وسواء كان ترمب في المكتب البيضاوي، أو على متن طائرة الرئاسة، أو في منتجع مار ألاجو فإنه، مثله في ذلك كمثل جميع الرؤساء، يقيم في فقاعة ضخمة، حيث يخبره المحيطون به عادة بما يريد أن يسمعه. ومن الأهمية بمكان لهذا السبب أن يحظى الرؤساء بمساعدين ومستشارين، داخل وخارج البيت الأبيض، على استعداد لإخبارهم عندما ينحرفون عن الطريق.
بتوبيخ مساعديه علنا، زاد ترمب من صعوبة، وضرورة، إبلاغه من قِبَل المحيطين به بما يحتاج إلى سماعه. وعند هذه النقطة، لابد أن يكون على رأس أولويات إدارته تطوير عمليات أكثر انضباطا لضمان إعطاء الرئيس معلومات دقيقة وخيارات فعَالة في التعامل مع السياسات.
ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، كان قرار ترمب بتعيين جون كيلي، الجنرال المتقاعد من سلاح البحرية، رئيسا لأركان البيت الأبيض، خطوة أولى مهمة. وكذا كان القراران اللذان اتخذهما بإبعاد كبير مستشاريه الاستراتيجيين ستيف بانون وتنفيذ مراجعة تشاورية لسياسة أفغانستان، والتي غيرت رؤية ترمب حول السياسة الأميركية هنا��. والآن يسيطر كيلي بشكل كامل على تدفق المعلومات والأشخاص الذين يُسمَح لهم بالوصول إلى الرئيس. ولكن يتبقى أن نرى ما إذا كان ترمب ذاته قادرا على تبني قدر أكبر من الانضباط.
الواقع أن المرء نادرا ما يحظى بفرصة ثانية لترك انطباع أول. ولكن مثل هذه الفرص تعرض نفسها أحيانا على رؤساء الولايات المتحدة. فقد بدأت إدارة بِل كلينتون بافتقار واضح إلى الانضباط، ومحاولة فاشلة لإصلاح الرعاية الصحية، وخسارة الديمقراطيين في انتخابات التجديد النصفي في عام 1994. ولكن كلينتون نجح في تحويل الأمور لصالحه، بتعيين مساعدين جدد، والتحرك باتجاه الوسط السياسي، والفوز في إعادة الانتخابات عام 1996، والعمل مع الكونجرس الذي سيطر عليه الجمهوريون لضبط الموازنة وإصلاح الرفاهة الاجتماعية.
على نحو مماثل، تحمل رونالد ريجان خسائر جمهورية كبيرة في انتخابات التجديد النصفي عام 1982. وفي ذلك الوقت، كانت الولايات المتحدة غارقة في حالة من الركود العميق، بسبب سياسة خفض التضخم الصارمة التي تبناها مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي والتي أيدها ريجان. ولكن الاقتصاد حقق تعافيا قويا، بفضل خفض ريجان للضرائب وزيادة الإنفاق العسكري. وفي عام 1984، حقق ريجان فوزا ساحقا بإعادة انتخابه. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، لم تنجح إدارة جيمي كارتر قَط في التغلب على مشاكلها، والآن يُنظَر إلى إدارته على أنها كانت فاشلة إلى حد بائس.
عند توليهم مهام منصبهم، يدرك جميع رؤساء الولايات المتحدة سريعا أن سلطتهم في صنع السياسات المحلية والاقتصادية مقيدة من قِبَل الكونجرس والمحاكم، ولكنهم يتمتعون بنفوذ أكبر كثيرا في ما يتصل بالشؤون الخارجية والأمن الوطني. ومن جانبه، أثبت ترمب كونه أكثر قوة من أوباما في التعامل مع الحلفاء والأعداء عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمور الأمنية. ومع إحراز كوريا الشمالية خطوات مثيرة للانزعاج الشديد نحو إنجاح برامجها النووية وبرنامج الصواريخ العابرة للقارات، يخضع نهج ترمب لأول اختبار حقيقي.
وهنا، يقدم لنا الرئيس جون ف. كينيدي في تعامله مع أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية في عام 1962 أفضل قياس. فقد أخطأت إدارة كينيدي بشدة عندما حاولت زعزعة استقرار نظام فيدل كاسترو الشيوعي في كوبا ــ وهي المحاولة التي توجت بالإخفاق التام في خليج الخنازير. ولكن بالوقوف بقوة في وجه الكرملين، نجح كينيدي في قيادة الأزمة إلى نهاية سلمية: فقد أزال الاتحاد السوفييتي صواريخه من كوبا، وأزالت الولايات المتحدة بهدوء صواريخها من تركيا.
لا شك أن دكتاتور كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون يعمل وفقا لحسابات سياسية مختلفة عن السوفييت، والموقف الاستراتيجي على شبه الجزيرة الكورية أشد صعوبة مما كان عليه في كوبا. فكوريا الشمالية تمتلك ترسانة ضخمة من الأسلحة التقليدية والتي ربما تمكنها من إمطار عشرة ملايين كوري جنوبي في مدينة سيول القريبة بالخراب والدمار. ومع ذلك، إذا انتهت استجابة ترمب الحازمة إلى النجاح، فربما يؤدي ذلك إلى توسيع جاذبيته.
الواقع أن قرارات ترمب الفعلية أهم كثيرا من سلوكه الميال إلى المواجهة. ولكن سلوكه يظل قادرا على التأثير على الخيارات المتاحة له. فإذا انخفض مستوى شعبيته كثيرا، فسوف يقل عدد أعضاء الكونجرس الراغبين في العمل معه، ويزداد عدد العاملين ضده. وعلاوة على ذلك، يسمح ميله اللافت للنظر إلى التعتيم على الأخبار الطيبة بهجمات منعدمة الصِلة على موقع تويتر لوسائل الإعلام اليسارية غير المتعاطفة بالتأكيد بشكل مُفرِط على شخصيته، في حين تتجاهل نجاحات إدارته الملموسة.
على سبيل المثال، في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، وفي حين كان كثيرون يركزون بإفراط على خطاب ترمب، نجح وزير الخارجية الأميركي رِكس تيلرسون في تأمين موافقة مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة على زيادة العقوبات المفروضة على كوريا الشمالية، كما قالت الصين إنها ستحد من وارداتها من كوريا الشمالية. وسرعان ما أعلنت كوريا الشمالية بعد ذلك إلغاء خطتها لتجربة إطلاق الصواريخ التي هددت بتوجيهها إلى المياه المحيطة بأراضي جزيرة جوام الأميركية.
الحق أن أميركا مستقطبة سياسيا بشدة. ولكن في ما يتصل بأغلب القضايا، يريد الأميركيون حلولا رشيدة قائمة على الحس السليم للمشاكل الحقيقية، مع اضطلاع الحكومة بدور محدود في حياتهم. والواقع أن ترمب لديه الفرصة لخفض الضرائب، وتحسين البنية الأساسية في الولايات المتحدة، وإحلال أو تعديل قانون الرعاية الميسرة (أوباما كير). ولكي ينجح، يتعين عليه أن يُظهِر الاحترام لوجهات النظر المعارِضة المعقولة وأن يخفف من مواقفه الأكثر تطرفا لتوسيع دعمه الشعبي.
ولكن في المقام الأول من الأهمية، يحتاج ترمب إلى التعاون مع الكونجرس، تماما كما فعل ريجان وكلينتون. وإذا فعل ذلك، فسوف يتمكن من تحويل رئاسته في الاتجاه المعاكس، وإرباك منتقديه، وترك إرث إيجابي. فهل يفعل؟
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
You don't seem to understand that Trump was specifically elected to drain the swamp. If the economic conditions do not worsen considerably before 2020 election, and no matter how hot the Presidential twitter account becomes, Dems get ready for a humiliating defeat, whoever their candidate.
It is well known in Wall Street, that legislative paralysis equals an unstoppable rising DJIA. That never makes the incumbent a loser.
Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
It is inconceivable that Mr. Trump would see the need to 'turn anything around'. Not The Donald. He will 'turn' when pigs can fly. Read more
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
A thoughtful excursion into possible options for a Trump presidency but is it also a minefield for an administration in which egos have demonstrated greater resilience than the intellects therein. Read more
Comment Commented Edoardo Cattaneo
I am not so sure that cutting taxes is compatible with greater investment in infrastructure (or desirable in the first place). Similarly, the best way to reform the Obamacare would be to turn it into a single-payer system with considerable overall economic and social benefits. It doesn't quite seem the path that the Republicans (and Trump) want to follow. Also, any rollback of ACA laws would leave millions of Americans (who, as far as I remember are voters) in a worse position. Read more
Comment Commented matias ilivitzky
The analogy between the missile crisis and the current tension regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons is not correct. North Korea's main motivation is survival. Power projection comes in second place. The USSR and the US had first prioritized power projection, without completely getting into the picture that that projection affected the other's raison d'être. Thus being the case, both superpowers could remove the missiles from the host countries at the same time without loosing face and without putting their survival in jeopardy. Conversely, North Korea doesn't have so far any motivation or incentive worthy enough for discontinuing a program that makes a foreign military intervention utterly unthinkable. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Winter
A rather remarkable anti-conservative post. One would think that an important consideration in assessing whether Trump can turn his presidency around is the character of the man. On that the author is silent. One would also think the knowledge displayed by Trump concerning historical matters , or simply adhering to telling the truth, would be relevant. Here again the author is silent. Agreeing for purposes of argument that some of the Trump administrations policies have or will help the economy -- putting aside that most trends are simply continuations of what was occurring under Obama -- I think a not unreasonable assessment is that the author looks favorable on Trump's prospects because he may get the trains to run on time (or, will sign some legislation the author likes). I cannot get past the fact that Trump cannot get from one end of a sentence to the other except when reading from a teleprompter. It is also striking that after seven months in office the President announced a new policy for Afghanistan but has somehow neglected to nominate an Ambassador to Afghanistan! To note in this context as if it is relevant or has persuasive force that on most issues Americans want common sense solutions is to hope the professor marking your Econ 101 exam is not reading carefully. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Politically, America is deeply polarized.'
Aye, and that's the problem, not the other stuff, but you can't see it. Whilst America is polarised its ability to move forward is compromised, as shown by the never ending partisan articles loaded on this site. Trump is the result of failed policy but those that oppose Trump simply want more of the same and appear to refuse to accept any failure has occurred. The disenfranchised are unlikely to go away on that basis, and what have they to lose. Dr Martin Luther King said - I have a dream - but many have lost their dream Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
@Stephan Edwards -
re: military takeover "for the duration of the emergency" - we're one foot in that already, with the major executive branch positions other than Treasury now occupied by generals.
It's amazing how the MSM actually welcomes this - military culture is authoritarian, for obvious reasons, but also deeply conservative (yet they do have single payer - go figure).
Anyway, Trump goes nowhere until the Republican party says so. i'm sure they will keep him around at least long enough to repeal estate taxes and deregulate this and that (with the approval of this article's author, I imagine). If there's anything saving Trump from the scenario you describe at the moment, it is that he is now basically set to take the blame for anything unpopular Congress manages to come up with.
When the time comes to flush, I'm sure we'll all be surprised by how smooth it goes down. Democrats will be rejoicing for a Prez Pence... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Boskin completely ignores Trump's inability to provide (and disinterest in providing) moral and ethical leadership, and he associates no long-term costs to Trump's inability to grasp the need to unite, rather than further divide, the American people.
So the Republican-controlled legislative branch may pass some legislation that Trump will no doubt claim full and complete credit for -- but make no mistake: the damage Trump has already done to our democratic institutions is severe and perhaps irreparable. He will leave a legacy, but I doubt that it will have anything positive associated with it. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Moral & ethical leadership?? The US hasn't had Moral or Ethical leadership since at least Jimmy Carter's day. Not the all time greatest president but a man whose morality I never questioned. I do believe that in this day politics and ethics are totally incompatible. Our democratic institutions are already tottering I'm afraid. I do believe either Trump(Who I despise) or his opponents (Who I equally despise) will finally push the structure Trump by proving you don't even have pretend honesty or keeping political promise or even doing anything for anyone but yourself. Or his opponents by invoking the 25th amendment and triggering a constitutional crisis like none ever before seen when Trump refuses to step down and calls it coup by Washington insiders. Which it will be. It was meant for president who had a stroke or an accident not for a president whose policies the insiders don't like. I don't like Trump I didn't vote for him. But what happens if Trump issues a call for volunteers or orders the Army to stand by its oath. An oath to the constitution. Whose meaning invoking the 25th amendment would twist like a pretzel. I will count the US very lucky if we don't have a civil war or a military government "For the duration of the emergency" by 2020. Trump cannot turn his presidency he lacks the vision or the ability to admit he might be wrong. Read more
Featured
America and China’s Codependency Trap
Stephen S. Roach warns that the Trump administration seems intent on blundering into a trade war.
Is Violence the Way to Fight Racism?
Peter Singer is skeptical about a tactic that facilitated, rather than impeded, the rise of fascism in Europe.
The New Nuclear Danger
Joschka Fischer insists that while the threat has evolved since the Cold War, it is still best met with restraint.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.