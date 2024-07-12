Supporting Sexual and Reproductive Health Is Good Business
To increase women’s participation in the workforce and attract and retain top talent, companies should invest in policies that support reproductive health and combat sexual harassment. The first step toward meaningful change is using the United Nations Population Fund’s new corporate scorecard to measure progress on this front.
NEW YORK – Women may represent nearly 40% of the global workforce, but the average workplace was not built with them in mind. Systemic barriers such as insufficient parental leave and persistent sexual harassment prevent women from climbing the career ladder and perpetuate the gender wage gap.