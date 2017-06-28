stephan Edwards JUN 28, 2017

If you believe business represents the employees, ever, Professor I have bridge to sell you great view of Brooklyn. To ask a few questions about your "Examples" . Do you honestly believes that Goldman Sachs wishes its bankers would not aid and abet massive corruption? Or they wish they wouldn't get caught? And frankly Apple doesn't give a tinkers damn how their suppliers treat their workers as long has it doesn't become a PR problem. If business actually believed collaborative community they punish wrong doing instead they pay bonus's for it. You tell me what that says and actions always mean something pretty speeches rarely do. Business as a Collaborative community is very possibly the funniest thing I have ever heard in my 50+ years of life. I say this has a man who has watched my employers ship 2 jobs to the third world in the name of profits and been forced to train My own H1B replacement at another. I must ask world are you living in because it surely isn't planet earth??????????? Read more