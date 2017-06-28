坎布里奇—企业联盟代表谁说话？好吧，当然是企业。但“企业”又是谁？
这个问题正变得日益紧迫起来，因为，尽管企业极大地改变了我们对自我的看法，但企业联盟还没有跟进。而由此造成的滞后正在导致资本主义在许多国家失去合法性。
传统企业观——不论是马克思还是米尔顿·弗里德曼（Milton Friedman）——认为，企业是一个由资本家（股东）所有、代表其经营者的组织。它雇用工人、购买其他投入品，为出钱的人创造最大化回报。按照弗里德曼的说法，企业的社会责任就是增加利润。一切不直接有利于股东的目标都是一种扭曲的税。
但是什么让企业的所有相关利益方，以价值最大化的方式行动？事实上，现代企业很难形成一种员工、管理者、供应商、贷款人、分销商、服务提供商、客户和股东的合作共同体（collaborative community）感，让这些方面精诚合作，通过更好地满足客户的需要和趣味创造价值。
正因如此，美联航更希望它的员工能够对顾客更加宽容。正因如此，高盛不愿它的银行家协助和教唆大规模腐败。苹果希望它的供应商人道地对待工人。联合健康保险公司（UnitedHealthcare）希望他的员工诚实地管理赔付。优步的股东担心高管的不当行为可能导致客户改换门庭和重要员工流失。
为了建立运转良好的合作性组织，人们进化出一种“我者”感，这种感觉就是历史学家兼政治学家本尼迪克特·安德森（Benedict Anderson）著名的“想象的共同体”的一部分。我对这类共同体效忠，我们为这类共同体的成就而骄傲，为它们的波折而痛苦，希望它们能一直取得成功。我们合作，不仅是因为这符合冷冰冰的金钱利益，也是因为各种道德感的综合效应——忠诚、骄傲、罪恶、羞愧、愤怒、兴奋——它让我们投入工作，也是我们结成团队的根源。
安德森的关注点在于民族主义的崛起。但企业试图通过用崇高而具体化的使命、愿景和价值观，建立一种类似的结盟感。2000年，当大通曼哈顿银行收购J.P.摩根时，其管理层认为他们同时也买下了更改组织名称的权利。他们很快就发现，在客户和员工眼中，J. P. 摩根的想象的共同体要比大通的想象的共同体高贵得多。
很容易理解，为何作为一个合作共同体的企业的愿景会在商学院和最成功的公司中脱颖而出。一个原因是在大部分上市公司中，股东都是消极投资者，他们向足够地了解企业以决定是买入还出卖出；他们并不像卷入企业决策中。
与此同时，通过相关利益方建立结盟感和信任感有利于唱好大戏。狭隘地注重股东利益会驱使其他相关利益方也都只关注各自的狭隘利益，从而加剧冲突，增加交易成本。CEO可能由股东选出的董事会成员任命，但他原本应该代表和动员作为企业成功的基石的相关利益方网络。哈佛理事会的成员任命了谁来当我的雇主的校长，但他们的人选一定要能够让我们这些相关利益方感到骄傲。
但企业的社会和政治面貌更加接近于弗里德曼的诠释。企业联盟常常完全只顾资本家所有者的狭隘利益。不管什么国家——阿根廷、 智利、 哥伦比亚 、法国、墨西哥、英国都是如此——企业组织让雇主，而不是相关利益方网络，拥有了政治话语权。
企业的政治面貌本身，如果考虑周密的话，对社会的价值十分巨大。毕竟，经济进步需要市场的看不见的手和国家的看得见的手精诚合作。手机行业需要以频段的产权制度为前提。房地产行业需要说服客户它们所建造的公寓不会被烧毁。IT行业得益于儿童从学校就开始学习编程。
这些和其他许多例子表明，如果政府能提供多样化的、相对具体的、与时俱进的正确的公共品组合，企业可以变得更加高效。企业联盟需要与政府互动，以认清哪些公共品可以让经济生态系统更加有利于生产，从而为相关利益方行创造更大的价值。
但这一任务有一个障碍，即人们认为坐在谈判桌上的，无不代表着雇主的狭隘利益，这从他们的政策日程——常常关注如何将税收负担转移给他人——就可以显然地看出来。结果，政府常常要求他们在工会在场的情况下才能谈判——从而让员工也可以发出声音。
这一三方谈判的设计大大改变了对话的性质，使其关注劳工和其他可以在企业内部网络解决的分配问题，而如何提供提高生产率、进而令所有相关利益方都受益的公共品的问题，却被搁置在一旁。而之所会这样，原因是企业改变的转变尚未反映在企业联盟的应有概念中。
自然地，这一滞后导致了与其他相关利益方的产生，后者必须与各自的组织应对这一情况。但如果企业联盟可以转变自身，让它们代表作为企业的实际基础的相关利益方网络，并让它们发出声音，就可以为建立更加合作、更加包容的社会做出巨大贡献。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I find it notable that the responsibilities of shareholders in directing corporate activity is almost always missing and that that direction is a legal responsibility Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
If you believe business represents the employees, ever, Professor I have bridge to sell you great view of Brooklyn. To ask a few questions about your "Examples" . Do you honestly believes that Goldman Sachs wishes its bankers would not aid and abet massive corruption? Or they wish they wouldn't get caught? And frankly Apple doesn't give a tinkers damn how their suppliers treat their workers as long has it doesn't become a PR problem. If business actually believed collaborative community they punish wrong doing instead they pay bonus's for it. You tell me what that says and actions always mean something pretty speeches rarely do. Business as a Collaborative community is very possibly the funniest thing I have ever heard in my 50+ years of life. I say this has a man who has watched my employers ship 2 jobs to the third world in the name of profits and been forced to train My own H1B replacement at another. I must ask world are you living in because it surely isn't planet earth??????????? Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
Adam Smith understood this
.
(E)mployers constitute the third order, that of those who live by profit... The proposal of any new law or regulation of commerce which comes from this order ought always to be listened to with great precaution, and ought never to be adopted till after having been long and carefully examined, not only with the most scrupulous, but with the most suspicious attention... It comes from an order of men whose interest is never exactly the same with that of the public, who have generally an interest to deceive and even to oppress the public, and who accordingly have, upon many occasions, both deceived and oppressed it.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Heng
Business responds to incentive structure and constraints imposed on them by the ecosystem.
A poorly or wrongly designed system is very likely going to produce rent-seeking, pervert, and socially destructive business behaviours.
Just consider the case CEOs in the financial sector who are implicated in the 2007/8 crisis. Instead of ending up in jail, they have received hug pays.
It is correct to target the criticisms at these individuals, but more crucially, we must re-design the ecosystem. A decade after the crisis, nothing fundamental has changed. Why?
It is a significant failure of the democratic systems as practiced in the west.
Do we need a more drastic meltdown to stir the citizens into action? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Until employees actually have a stake other than wages in a corporation they are not 'stakeholders' in the same sense that stock holders are. They are typically closer to serfs than stakeholders. How about allowing each community (say city or rural area) to decide on what terms major corporations may ply their trade within their community? Then you might see workers owning mandatory profit share, less fracking up the water supply, no more offshoring, end to tax evasion and so on. The idea is not to stifle innovation but rather to stifle rent seeking behavior - which means it would not apply to companies worth less than (say) a hundred million dollars or employing less than 10 000 people worldwide. There would have to be checks and balances, no doubt. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
The gentleman might meditate on the implications of the financialization of capitalism, and brush up on his German. Read more
Featured
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
Another Lesson from Japan
Stephen S. Roach thinks the latest inflation data should serve as a wake-up call to advanced-economy policymakers.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Chris Patten on a Life in Global Politics
Chris Patten , the last Governor of Hong Kong, discusses his memoir First Confession with Mark Leonard and François Bougon.