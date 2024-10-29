Don’t Dismiss the BRICS

Emerging-market and developing economies’ desire to claim their share of global influence and wealth is understandable and justified. Rather than reacting defensively and ignorantly to these countries’ pursuit of their legitimate interests, the West must learn to share power more constructively.
BERLIN – It would be a big mistake for the West to dismiss the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit in Kazan – Russia’s unofficial “Islamic” capital – as an anti-Western sideshow of little consequence. Western governments might like to believe that the gathering showed a lack of unity and substance, but the reality is more complicated.
