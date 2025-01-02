What Are the BRICS Good For?

Following the addition of new members to the BRICS, some observers believe that the group has a good chance of becoming the new lodestar of global politics and international affairs. But the organization is neither representative enough nor sufficiently united to lead others.
CAMBRIDGE – One question that 2025 may begin to answer is whether the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is becoming the new center of power in world politics. Now that the group has added new members (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates) and come to represent 45% of the world population, some believe that it is consolidating the (misleadingly named) “Global South” and posing a serious challenge to American and Western power. But I remain skeptical of such claims.
