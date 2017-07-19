10

Los vínculos del Reino Unido con la Unión Europea

MADRID – Desde el inicio formal de las negociaciones del brexit del mes pasado, tres controversias han centrado la atención: la deuda del Reino Unido con la Unión Europea, la sumisión de aquél a la jurisdicción del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE (TJUE), y los derechos que conservarán los ciudadanos de la Unión residentes en el RU y viceversa. Ante este panorama, al que se suma una historia de desencuentros y discrepancias, no puede sorprender que los líderes de la UE vean en este país una contraparte hostil, sin voluntad real de compromiso.

Sin embargo, los intereses del RU y la UE están estrechamente vinculados, sobre todo en tres áreas conexas y vitales: política exterior, estrategia de seguridad y política de defensa. Avanzar en estos tres ámbitos orillados de la negociación hasta la fecha puede resultar fundamental para crear estructuras de cooperación imprescindibles para abordar las cuestiones más polémicas.

En su carta de notificación formal de retirada de la UE dirigida al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, la primera ministra británica, Teresa May, destacó los aspectos económicos y de seguridad como elementos cruciales de la “alianza profunda y especial” que espera establecer con la UE. May lleva razón al considerar que estos dos ámbitos de cooperación son igualmente importantes, pero no debe olvidar que economía y seguridad no constituyen dos caras de la misma moneda.

La cooperación económica se construye sobre un bloque sólido de normas comunes que informan el funcionamiento del mercado interior, establecen obligaciones compartidas y protegen la libre circulación de bienes, servicios, capitales y trabajadores (las “cuatro libertades” de la UE). En última instancia, el cumplimiento de estas reglas queda sujeto a las decisiones vinculantes del TJUE.

En materia de seguridad (y los ámbitos conexos de política exterior y de defensa), las obligaciones son más sutiles y las instituciones están menos desarrolladas. Se trata de un sistema todavía embrionario en el que la falta de normas y requisitos firmes puede dificultar la acción —en la medida en que los gobiernos afectados deben alcanzar el consenso para cada decisión concreta—, pero también puede facilitarla —pues las partes no se verán constreñidas por exigencias rígidas—. La flexibilidad resultante hace más sencillo, en teoría, encontrar formas de asegurar que la cooperación funcione para todos.

La UE tiene un interés evidente en mantener los lazos con el RU. Gran Bretaña es miembro permanente del Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas, dispone de una fuerza militar de envergadura mundial y capacidad de despliegue rápido, es potencia nuclear y cultiva una sólida relación con Estados Unidos. Más importante aún, su recorrido como poder global le brinda una amplitud de miras que no abunda en el resto de la UE y resulta indispensable para que Europa cristalice como actor global autónomo.

Más allá del simple efecto multiplicador que supone actuar en concierto con otras 27 naciones, el RU también tiene mucho que ganar de una alianza con la UE, cuya habilidad para congregar a actores diversos —institucionales, nacionales, no gubernamentales y empresariales— sobresale en la escena internacional, mientras la proyección de EEUU disminuye por el acelerado deterioro de su poder normativo internacional.

La obsesión de la UE por el poder blando no está exenta de riesgos. Pero, su destreza para sentar a la mesa a una multitud de actores —con el correlativo poder de influencia sobre ellos— es un importante activo en un mundo que tiende hacia mecanismos de gobernanza crecientemente interconectados y multinivel.

Toda cooperación oficial supone además una coordinación más informal. El RU ha visto recientemente y de primera mano las consecuencias de su alejamiento europeo cuando Mauricio, antigua colonia británica, sometió a votación en la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas un contencioso territorial sobre las Islas Chagos, de gran valor estratégico en tanto albergan una base militar conjunta británico-estadounidense. En contra de los intereses del RU —y en lo que ha sido un varapalo diplomático para el país— la Asamblea General remitió el asunto a la jurisdicción internacional.

Al RU se unieron EEUU, Japón y Corea del Sur. Sin embargo, y pese a que la cuestión tiene importantes implicaciones para la seguridad europea y global, tan sólo cuatro Estados miembros de la UE se unieron al voto contrario. Veintidós Estados miembros —todos los continentales de peso— se abstuvieron.

Así pues el RU necesita a la UE en la escena internacional; y la UE precisa del RU. El reto es diseñar un marco para la nueva relación una vez que el RU deje de ser miembro de la Unión.

Mantener al RU en el proceso formal de toma de decisiones conjuntas no es una opción, pues supondría depreciar la cualidad de Estado Miembro. Pero perder voto no significa perder voz. Las referencias al modelo noruego son frecuentes: Noruega colabora estrechamente con la UE en política exterior, pero no tiene representación en los círculos en que se conforman las decisiones clave. Así, el debilitamiento de la capacidad de RU a participar en el proceso de concepción de las políticas no sería de interés para ninguna de las partes.

Un acuerdo futuro podría incluir la afectación de personal británico al Servicio Europeo de Acción Exterior, así como la participación del RU en los debates de embajadores del poderoso Comité Político y de Seguridad del Consejo de la UE, donde se conforma gran parte de su política exterior. La Operación Atalanta, iniciativa de la UE contra la piratería, podría mantener su cuartel general en el RU.

Un enfoque de este tipo ayudaría a calmar las aguas entre las partes a la vez que sentaría los cimientos para una cooperación, fluida y basada en la confianza mutua, en otras áreas. Para ello —y puesto que los líderes europeos presumen la falta de voluntad de colaborar del RU—, el gobierno de May deberá tomar la iniciativa.

La acción exterior y las políticas de seguridad y de defensa son demasiado importantes como para usarlas de moneda de cambio en unas negociaciones hasta la fecha centradas en aspectos casi exclusivamente económicos. Por el contrario, deben situarse bien alto en el orden de prioridades y los negociadores crear cuanto antes un marco de cooperación mutuamente beneficiosa. La pelota está en el tejado de Teresa May.