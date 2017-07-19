10

Großbritanniens Verbindungen mit Europa

MADRID – Seit dem offiziellen Beginn der Brexit-Verhandlungen im letzten Monat richtet sich die Aufmerksamkeit vor allem auf die umstrittensten Themen: wie viel Großbritannien der Europäischen Union schuldet, ob das Land weiterhin der Rechtsprechung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs (EGH) unterworfen sein wird, und welche Rechte in der EU lebende britische Bürger und in Großbritannien lebende EU-Bürger behalten. Angesichts dessen und der britischen Tradition von Hochnäsigkeit oder gar Destruktivität gegenüber der EU überrascht es wohl nicht, dass die EU-Politiker Großbritannien als Gegner betrachten, der keinen starken Wunsch nach Zusammenarbeit hat.

Tatsache ist aber, dass die Briten und die EU-Europäer viele gemeinsame Interessen haben – insbesondere in drei wichtigen und miteinander zusammenhängenden Bereichen: der Außenpolitik, der Sicherheitsstrategie und der Verteidigungspolitik. Diese Bereiche haben bisher wenig Aufmerksamkeit erhalten, und durch Fortschritte dort könnten die gemeinsamen Rahmenbedingungen geschaffen werden, die zur Lösung der kontroverseren Probleme nötig sind.

In ihrem Brief, in dem die britische Premierministerin Theresa May dem Präsident des Europäischen Rats, Donald Tusk, den Wunsch ihres Landes mitgeteilt hat, die EU zu verlassen, hat sie sowohl die wirtschaftliche als auch die sicherheitspolitische Zusammenarbeit herausgestellt. Dies seien die entscheidenden Elemente der „tiefen und besonderen Partnerschaft“, die sie sich mit der EU wünscht. Aber May sollte erkennen, dass die Wirtschafts- und Sicherheitszusammenarbeit zwar gleichermaßen wichtig sind, aber nicht zwei Seiten der gleichen Medaille darstellen.

Wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit fußt auf vorher vereinbarten Regeln, an denen sich der interne Markt ausrichtet. So werden die Pflichten der jeweiligen Akteure festgelegt und die freie Beweglichkeit von Gütern, Kapital, Dienstleistungen und Arbeit (der „vier Freiheiten“ der EU) sichergestellt. Und dieser Regulierungsrahmen unterliegt der Rechtssprechung des EGH.

Bei der Sicherheitszusammenarbeit (und entsprechend auch bei der Verteidigungs- und Außenpolitik) sind die Anforderungen geringer und die Institutionen weniger stark entwickelt. Kurz gesagt, das System steckt noch in den Kinderschuhen. Dieser Mangel an festen Regeln und Anforderungen kann konkretes Handeln behindern, weil die betroffenen Regierungen zu jeden Thema erneut einen Konsens finden müssen. Andererseits profitieren gemeinsame Aktivitäten davon, dass die Beteiligten keinen strengen Anforderungen unterliegen. Theoretisch sollte diese Flexibilität eine effektive Zusammenarbeit vereinfachen.

Für die EU bietet eine Partnerschaft mit Großbritannien erhebliche Vorteile. Das Land verfügt über ein weltweit führendes und stets einsatzbereites Militär, eine permanente Mitgliedschaft im Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen, nukleare Abschreckung und gute Beziehungen zu den Vereinigten Staaten. Durch seine Erfahrungen als weltweite Macht kann das Königreich eine umfassende Perspektive bieten, die die EU nicht hat, aber bei ihrem Versuch, selbst zu einem weltweiten Akteur zu werden, dringend benötigt.

Auch Großbritannien kann von einer Zusammenarbeit enorm profitieren. Durch die 27 Länder der EU kann das Land seinen Einfluss erheblich vergrößern. Darüber hinaus hat die EU die Fähigkeit, diverse – institutionelle, nationale, regierungsfremde, staatliche und unternehmerische – Akteure zusammen zu bringen. Dabei kann ihr auf der internationalen Bühne von so gut wie keine andere Institution das Wasser reichen. (Die einzigen, die der EU in dieser Beziehung vielleicht übertreffen, sind die USA, die momentan aber massiv an Einfluss verlieren.)

Dass die EU so stark an „Soft Power“ interessiert ist, hat auch Nachteile. Aber in einer Zeit, in der weltweit immer vielschichtigere und vernetztere Verwaltungsmechanismen entstehen, ist die Fähigkeit, unterschiedliche Akteure an einen Tisch zu bringen – und dabei Einfluss auf die Sitzverteilung zu haben – ein wertvolles Gut.

Durch offizielle Zusammenarbeit wird auch die informelle Koordination gefördert. Kürzlich musste Großbritannien die Folgen eines Alleingangs am eigenen Leib erfahren. Mauritius, eine ehemalige britische Kolonie, brachte einen lang andauernden territorialen Streit über die strategisch bedeutsamen Chagos-Inseln, auf denen auch eine US-britische Militärbasis stationiert ist, vor die UN-Generalversammlung. Diese stimmte dafür, den Fall an ein internationales Tribunal abzugeben, was für Großbritannien eine große diplomatische Niederlage bedeutete.

Obwohl der Streit wichtige Auswirkungen auf die europäische und globale Sicherheit hatte, sprachen sich gemeinsam mit Großbritannien, den USA, Japan und Südkorea nur vier EU-Mitgliedstaaten gegen die Resolution aus. Zweiundzwanzig EU-Mitglieder enthielten sich, darunter alle bedeutenden Mächte des Kontinents.

Um eine Isolation auf der internationalen Bühne zu verhindern, braucht das Königreich die EU genauso dringend wie die EU das Königreich. Die Frage ist nun, wie man jetzt, wo Großbritannien kein EU-Mitglied mehr ist, die Regeln für die gemeinsame Beziehung gestalten soll.

Das Land weiterhin an der formalen Entscheidungsfindung der EU zu beteiligen ist ausgeschlossen, da dies den Wert einer tatsächlichen Mitgliedschaft verringern würde. Aber der Verlust der Abstimmungsrechte bedeutet nicht, seine Stimme zu verlieren. Oft wird hier das Modell Norwegens ins Spiel gebracht. Das Land ist zwar an der Außenpolitik der EU beteiligt, aber nicht an wichtigen Entscheidungen. Dass Großbritannien im Rahmen eines solchen Modells nicht an der Entscheidungsfindung beteiligt wäre, wäre aber für beide Seiten von Nachteil.

Statt dessen könnte eine zukünftige Zusammenarbeit die Abordnung britischer Beamter zum Auswärtigen Dienst der EU beinhalten, ebenso wie die Teilnahme Großbritanniens am mächtigen Politik- und Sicherheitsausschuss des Europäischen Rats auf Botschafterebene, der einen Großteil der EU-Außenpolitik bestimmt. Außerdem könnte Operation Atalanta, die Anti-Piraterie-Initiative der EU, weiterhin in Großbritannien ansässig sein.

Ein solcher Ansatz könnte dazu beitragen, die Stimmung zwischen beiden Seiten zu verbessern und die Grundlagen für eine stärkere, auf Vertrauen beruhende Zusammenarbeit in anderen Bereichen zu legen. Angesichts dessen, dass die EU-Politiker kein Vertrauen in die britische Kooperationsbereitschaft haben, könnte es aber sein, dass die May-Regierung die Initiative übernehmen muss.

Dafür, dass die Sicherheits-, Verteidigungs- und Außenpolitik in den Gesprächen, die auf Wirtschaftsthemen fixiert sind, als Verhandlungsmasse missbraucht wird, ist sie zu wichtig. Statt dessen sollte sie ganz oben auf die Tagesordnung gesetzt werden, damit die Verhandler von vornherein die Grundlagen für eine beidseitig vorteilhafte Zusammenarbeit legen können. Und der erste Schritt dazu muss von der britischen Regierung kommen.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff