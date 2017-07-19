Großbritanniens Verbindungen mit Europa

MADRID – Seit dem offiziellen Beginn der Brexit-Verhandlungen im letzten Monat richtet sich die Aufmerksamkeit vor allem auf die umstrittensten Themen: wie viel Großbritannien der Europäischen Union schuldet, ob das Land weiterhin der Rechtsprechung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs (EGH) unterworfen sein wird, und welche Rechte in der EU lebende britische Bürger und in Großbritannien lebende EU-Bürger behalten. Angesichts dessen und der britischen Tradition von Hochnäsigkeit oder gar Destruktivität gegenüber der EU überrascht es wohl nicht, dass die EU-Politiker Großbritannien als Gegner betrachten, der keinen starken Wunsch nach Zusammenarbeit hat.
Tatsache ist aber, dass die Briten und die EU-Europäer viele gemeinsame Interessen haben – insbesondere in drei wichtigen und miteinander zusammenhängenden Bereichen: der Außenpolitik, der Sicherheitsstrategie und der Verteidigungspolitik. Diese Bereiche haben bisher wenig Aufmerksamkeit erhalten, und durch Fortschritte dort könnten die gemeinsamen Rahmenbedingungen geschaffen werden, die zur Lösung der kontroverseren Probleme nötig sind.
In ihrem Brief, in dem die britische Premierministerin Theresa May dem Präsident des Europäischen Rats, Donald Tusk, den Wunsch ihres Landes mitgeteilt hat, die EU zu verlassen, hat sie sowohl die wirtschaftliche als auch die sicherheitspolitische Zusammenarbeit herausgestellt. Dies seien die entscheidenden Elemente der „tiefen und besonderen Partnerschaft“, die sie sich mit der EU wünscht. Aber May sollte erkennen, dass die Wirtschafts- und Sicherheitszusammenarbeit zwar gleichermaßen wichtig sind, aber nicht zwei Seiten der gleichen Medaille darstellen.
Wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit fußt auf vorher vereinbarten Regeln, an denen sich der interne Markt ausrichtet. So werden die Pflichten der jeweiligen Akteure festgelegt und die freie Beweglichkeit von Gütern, Kapital, Dienstleistungen und Arbeit (der „vier Freiheiten“ der EU) sichergestellt. Und dieser Regulierungsrahmen unterliegt der Rechtssprechung des EGH.
Bei der Sicherheitszusammenarbeit (und entsprechend auch bei der Verteidigungs- und Außenpolitik) sind die Anforderungen geringer und die Institutionen weniger stark entwickelt. Kurz gesagt, das System steckt noch in den Kinderschuhen. Dieser Mangel an festen Regeln und Anforderungen kann konkretes Handeln behindern, weil die betroffenen Regierungen zu jeden Thema erneut einen Konsens finden müssen. Andererseits profitieren gemeinsame Aktivitäten davon, dass die Beteiligten keinen strengen Anforderungen unterliegen. Theoretisch sollte diese Flexibilität eine effektive Zusammenarbeit vereinfachen.
Für die EU bietet eine Partnerschaft mit Großbritannien erhebliche Vorteile. Das Land verfügt über ein weltweit führendes und stets einsatzbereites Militär, eine permanente Mitgliedschaft im Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen, nukleare Abschreckung und gute Beziehungen zu den Vereinigten Staaten. Durch seine Erfahrungen als weltweite Macht kann das Königreich eine umfassende Perspektive bieten, die die EU nicht hat, aber bei ihrem Versuch, selbst zu einem weltweiten Akteur zu werden, dringend benötigt.
Auch Großbritannien kann von einer Zusammenarbeit enorm profitieren. Durch die 27 Länder der EU kann das Land seinen Einfluss erheblich vergrößern. Darüber hinaus hat die EU die Fähigkeit, diverse – institutionelle, nationale, regierungsfremde, staatliche und unternehmerische – Akteure zusammen zu bringen. Dabei kann ihr auf der internationalen Bühne von so gut wie keine andere Institution das Wasser reichen. (Die einzigen, die der EU in dieser Beziehung vielleicht übertreffen, sind die USA, die momentan aber massiv an Einfluss verlieren.)
Dass die EU so stark an „Soft Power“ interessiert ist, hat auch Nachteile. Aber in einer Zeit, in der weltweit immer vielschichtigere und vernetztere Verwaltungsmechanismen entstehen, ist die Fähigkeit, unterschiedliche Akteure an einen Tisch zu bringen – und dabei Einfluss auf die Sitzverteilung zu haben – ein wertvolles Gut.
Durch offizielle Zusammenarbeit wird auch die informelle Koordination gefördert. Kürzlich musste Großbritannien die Folgen eines Alleingangs am eigenen Leib erfahren. Mauritius, eine ehemalige britische Kolonie, brachte einen lang andauernden territorialen Streit über die strategisch bedeutsamen Chagos-Inseln, auf denen auch eine US-britische Militärbasis stationiert ist, vor die UN-Generalversammlung. Diese stimmte dafür, den Fall an ein internationales Tribunal abzugeben, was für Großbritannien eine große diplomatische Niederlage bedeutete.
Obwohl der Streit wichtige Auswirkungen auf die europäische und globale Sicherheit hatte, sprachen sich gemeinsam mit Großbritannien, den USA, Japan und Südkorea nur vier EU-Mitgliedstaaten gegen die Resolution aus. Zweiundzwanzig EU-Mitglieder enthielten sich, darunter alle bedeutenden Mächte des Kontinents.
Um eine Isolation auf der internationalen Bühne zu verhindern, braucht das Königreich die EU genauso dringend wie die EU das Königreich. Die Frage ist nun, wie man jetzt, wo Großbritannien kein EU-Mitglied mehr ist, die Regeln für die gemeinsame Beziehung gestalten soll.
Das Land weiterhin an der formalen Entscheidungsfindung der EU zu beteiligen ist ausgeschlossen, da dies den Wert einer tatsächlichen Mitgliedschaft verringern würde. Aber der Verlust der Abstimmungsrechte bedeutet nicht, seine Stimme zu verlieren. Oft wird hier das Modell Norwegens ins Spiel gebracht. Das Land ist zwar an der Außenpolitik der EU beteiligt, aber nicht an wichtigen Entscheidungen. Dass Großbritannien im Rahmen eines solchen Modells nicht an der Entscheidungsfindung beteiligt wäre, wäre aber für beide Seiten von Nachteil.
Statt dessen könnte eine zukünftige Zusammenarbeit die Abordnung britischer Beamter zum Auswärtigen Dienst der EU beinhalten, ebenso wie die Teilnahme Großbritanniens am mächtigen Politik- und Sicherheitsausschuss des Europäischen Rats auf Botschafterebene, der einen Großteil der EU-Außenpolitik bestimmt. Außerdem könnte Operation Atalanta, die Anti-Piraterie-Initiative der EU, weiterhin in Großbritannien ansässig sein.
Ein solcher Ansatz könnte dazu beitragen, die Stimmung zwischen beiden Seiten zu verbessern und die Grundlagen für eine stärkere, auf Vertrauen beruhende Zusammenarbeit in anderen Bereichen zu legen. Angesichts dessen, dass die EU-Politiker kein Vertrauen in die britische Kooperationsbereitschaft haben, könnte es aber sein, dass die May-Regierung die Initiative übernehmen muss.
Dafür, dass die Sicherheits-, Verteidigungs- und Außenpolitik in den Gesprächen, die auf Wirtschaftsthemen fixiert sind, als Verhandlungsmasse missbraucht wird, ist sie zu wichtig. Statt dessen sollte sie ganz oben auf die Tagesordnung gesetzt werden, damit die Verhandler von vornherein die Grundlagen für eine beidseitig vorteilhafte Zusammenarbeit legen können. Und der erste Schritt dazu muss von der britischen Regierung kommen.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented GERMAN VARELA SAAVEDRA
Excelente comentario. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
ENGLISH OR RUSSIAN - JUST IN CASE
My favourite Foreign Minister begins by saying "Security and Economics are NOT two sides of the same coin".
She then presents The Eurocentric mindset - like Poland - WHY EUROPEAN UNION wants Britain.
In simple English - Allow us to screw your Economics + Allow us to freely migrate to your Anglosphere, Our Defense needs you.
In short - We need your money for incomes, We need your Land to live, We need your soldiers to protect.
When Mexico and Poland say the same - it sounds NAIVE and STUPID.
When Spain says the same - ironically they become Words of Wisdom from Europe's Four Pillars.
Accusations such as - UK is a hostile negotiating partner, lacking any real commitment to cooperation.
And - EU's lack of faith in the UK 's will to cooperate, May should recognise that Security and Economics are NOT two sides of the same coin.
Fortunately, in the last para in conclusion, she reverses again - "Security is too important to be used as bargaining chips".
Am surprised that The Foreign Minister does not build upon her faith in Latin Monetary Union & Latin Security Union.
Without America, without Britain, without Canada.
With Mexico, with Poland, with Italy, with Portugal.
Germany is NOT SO NAIVE - and Merkel speaks fluent Russian.
France is NOT SO NAIVE - and Macron speaks fluent English.
Just in case.
JS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Ana,
With the greatest respect Ana, you've explained all the reasons why the UK should stay in the EU from the EU point-of-view...
I would have titled your essay; 'EU to UK: Stay, because we need you'
Which is quite different from 'EU to UK: Stay, and we'll make it worthwhile'
But of course, it's too late for that. The EU could've done that at any time since 1973. But they didn't. Now it's too late. Brexit will occur. No hard feelings, though!
("Countries don't have friends, they have interests." -- Sir Winston Churchill)
If the second-largest contributor to the EU budget (the UK) and the strongest NATO supporter (the UK) and the country with the largest number of EU expats (the UK) and all of it with surprisingly little complaint isn't worth listening to and accommodating British concerns in EU policy, then I have to say, the EU was merely using the UK as a cash-cow to fund EU-centric priorities, and not UK priorities.
Some 160 countries around the world aren't part of the EU, nor do they have any special trade, defence or social policies in common with the EU, and many of them are doing just fine. As will the UK.
Mercedes Benz, BMW and other EU companies don't want a messy divorce, nor do they want a recession in the UK (it's their best market outside of the EU and the United States) nor does BP want a messy divorce or a recession in the EU for similar reasons.
I think that **anything** 'Win-Lose' is worse than having a clean divorce and just going by WTO rules, etc.
Of course, 'Win-Win' outcomes are much preferable to everything else.
My tolerance for hostile negotiations (by either side) for negative press reports (that could damage the image of either side) or any kind of overt pressure to accept a 'bad deal' (by either side) is extremely low.
Rather than causing further damage to the UK/EU relationship it would be better to simply 'walk' and leave without any kind of deal.
To sum up: If it looks like negotiations are turning negative or hostile, or even dragging on without much success, I would much rather go for a sudden WTO-type Brexit, than risk causing any further harm to either the UK or the EU, to leaders on either side, and in particular, to the economies of either side and their respective industries.
The UK and the EU will continue to live in near proximity to each other for generations, temporal issues that might arise during Brexit negotiations (no matter how strongly felt at the time) must never be allowed to derail the overall relationship between half a billion European citizens.
Brexit will happen, it's up to leaders to make it as painless as possible.
I certainly respect your opinions as expressed in your well-written essay, Ana. I respectfully suggest however, that it is primarily written from an EU perspective.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Britain’s European Ties That Blind Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
It is not going to happen. Neither side is dealing in good faith all though for the UK it seems more amateur hour then deliberate. In the EU's case demands including effective extraterritorial status for EU an EU demand for a separation fee that is beyond ridiculous. My opinion and it's worth what you pay for it I suppose is that Nato won't outlast Brexit by much. You don't assist your open enemies period and the EU is most definitely proving it is only interested in punishment not an equitable deal. The EU is encouraging the fragmentation of the UK hardly the act of a friendly or even neutral that is the act of an enemy no ifs ands or buts. And only Spain has any say on Gibraltar ? they lost it 300 years ago. If we are going back to the maps of 300 years ago borders are going to look mighty different. 2 things apply to this situation... 1) You do not defend your enemies so those British troops are going to be coming home the UK will no longer be able to afford it and why on earth should they defend Germany, France or any of the other EU states?? And if the UK pulls out of NATO the US won't be far behind. 2) And this is for EU: If you have peace prepare for war. A still valid quote. Remember they said in 1920 there would be no more wars. And for those who believe trade prevents war I will point out Germanies biggest trading partner in 1938 was.... France. So for those who believe war is impossible it is a bad bet. Perhaps the EU is right and the UK has no will to cooperate I don't know. But the EU is making demands and performing actions that the most backward 3rd world country wouldn't accept. And they honestly expect terms that went out fashion with Colonialism. Newsflash for Brussels Colonialism and we only answer to our own courts went out of fashion a while back. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio points out that in Theresa May's letter in March to the European Council triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, she underscored two "key elements" of Britain's "deep and special partnership" with the EU that are of mutual significance - "economic and security cooperation." The author says, while May hopes to agree with the EU on these two issues, "they are not two sides of the same coin." May and many Brexiteers have failed to realise that they can't have an “à la carte” Brexit deal and that Britain can't cherry-pick EU benefits, while closing its borders. Access to the single market is closely linked to the EU's free movement of goods, capital, services and labour.
Since the June 2016 referendum, much bad blood has been spilled between Britain and the EU over the "divorce settlement," the role of the European Court of Justice, and the rights of EU citizens in the post-Brexit Britain. Given its reputation for being "aloof" and implacable, Britain has been seen as a "hostile negotiating partner" by its EU counterparts, "lacking any real commitment to cooperation."
Despite the raucous mantra about a "hard" Brexit, the author maintains that "the interests of the UK and the EU are closely aligned, particularly in three vital and interconnected areas: foreign affairs, security strategy, and defense policy." She says they have "so far received little attention," but they "might be the key to creating the cooperative frameworks needed to address the most controversial matters."
Regarding "security operation" the author sees plenty of room for both sides to develop, as such a concept is still "incipient" because the infrastructure is "less developed" compared to current economic institutions. She says Britain - as "a world-class and readily deployable military, permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, a nuclear deterrent, and a robust relationship with the United States" - is a valuable asset to the EU, which lacks Britain's "experience as a global power." If it wants to "become a global actor" it would be useful to have Britain on board. May be!
Vice versa Britain has "plenty to gain" from the EU as an "important force multiplier." It has recently suffered a diplomatic setback in a dispute over a military base in Mauritius, a former British colony. This should be a reminder of Britain's diminished clout in its former colonies. It could benefit from the potential of the 27 EU members to "bring together diverse actors – institutional, national, non-governmental, and corporate" - that only the US can match - but just narrowly. As the US is in retreat under Trump, the EU could emerge stronger as a global player.
No doubt, Britain and the EU need each other to achieve geopolitical goals. "The question now is how to design a framework for the relationship, once the UK is no longer an EU member." While it is important to keep Britain in the fold, it has no role to play "in formal EU decision-making" process, as "it would diminish the value of membership. But losing a vote need not mean losing a voice." So Britain should adopt the Norwegian model, "which liaises with the EU on foreign policy, but is not in the room when key decisions are made. But the weakening of the UK’s ability to shape decision-making under such a framework would be bad for both sides."
As there is no standard formula for negotiating Brexit, much relies on the diplomatic skills of the negotiators. To start with, they need "to clear the air between the two sides, laying the foundations for stronger, trust-based cooperation in other areas. But, given EU leaders’ current lack of faith in the UK’s will to cooperate, it will be possible only if May’s government takes the lead." The problem is that she and her Brexiteers are overwhelmed by the magnitude of Brexit. This prompts Tony Blair to propose Britain to remain within a "reformed European Union." Both sides would have to make compromises, and it depends much on whether there is appetite for such a move. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
I have so many issues with this article I don't even know where to begin. However the comment of the UK "lacking any real commitment to cooperation" probably best characterises the UK's entire involvement with the EU. Ana's examples are about all the things that could have been, but never were to become reality and probably never will. Brexit however has become the greatest impetus to reevaluate all those policies that just didn't work out too well. Having just one uncooperative partner less might just make the difference. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Of course many ties bind the EU and UK.
It is easier to sum up the ties that do not bind.
That is the freedom of labor. As a principle it sounds nice. But in actual terms it means that the UK, and any other EU member, have to accept immigrants in unlimited numbers. Driving natives out of their jobs, their housse and neighbourhoods. The latter meaning that their right on their identity and culture is denied. If a member state wants to set limits, it is European Commission and countries like Greece and Italy who can block such measures.
It could have been solved by accepting the principle but setting limits on the numbers immigrants.
If the UK had fought this principle she would have found much support. The people in western Europe are fed up with the never endling flow of immigrants.
The problems the UK has with the ECJ I do not understand.
Perhaps it is just the aloofness that has led to the Brexit.
Perhaps also that the British people have not yet come to realise that they are not leaders of an empire anymore.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I do not understand why the EU feels that an EU citizen who opts to live in the UK, effectively opting to be a UK citizen, should be given addition rights greater than UK citizens hold. If the UK rights are not satisfactory they can always return to the EU. The whole argument behind Brexit was the return of sovereignty. The EU is not respecting the concept UK sovereignty Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
The EU does not accept the notion of national sovereignty, Steve. But neither does the UK with respect to Scotland.
Neither does the EU accept the basic principles of democratic accountability. But neither does the UK
Brexit is a spat between the ruling elite of Europe and the ruling elite of the UK. There are parallels with The Tudor breakaway from the Church of Rome. Most of the economic arguments today are as esoteric and pointless as the religious arguments of those earlier times.
Read more
Featured
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.