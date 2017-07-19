10

Des liens qui unissent le Royaume-Uni à l’UE

MADRID – Depuis le lancement officiel des négociations sur le Brexit le mois dernier, l’attention se concentre principalement sur les problématiques les plus litigieuses : Quels montants le Royaume-Uni devra-t-il rembourser à l’Union européenne ? Le pays restera-t-il soumis à la juridiction de la Cour de justice de l’Union européenne (CJUE) ? Enfin, quels droits conserveront d’une part les Britanniques résidents de l’UE, et d’autre part les citoyens de l’UE installés au Royaume-Uni ?     Compte tenu de ces interrogations, sans parler du comportement détaché voire inconvenant du Royaume-Uni dans sa relation avec l’UE au cours de l’histoire, peut-être n’est-il pas surprenant que les dirigeants de l’UE considèrent actuellement le Royaume-Uni comme un partenaire de négociation hostile, et absent lorsqu’il s’agit de s’engager véritablement pour la coopération.

En réalité, les intérêts du Royaume-Uni et ceux de l’UE sont étroitement liés, notamment dans trois domaines cruciaux, qui sont interconnectés : affaires étrangères, stratégie de sécurité, et politique de défense. La fixation d’un cap concernant ces problématiques, jusqu’à présent largement négligées, pourrait constituer la clé de l’élaboration des cadres de coopération nécessaires à la résolution des questions les plus litigieuses.

Dans sa lettre officielle signifiant au président du Conseil européen Donald Tusk la volonté du Royaume-Uni de sortir de l’UE, la Première ministre britannique Theresa May identifie la coopération économique et la coopération en matière de sécurité comme les deux éléments essentiels du « partenariat profond et particulier » qu’elle espère nouer avec l’UE. Mais si Theresa May a raison de considérer ces deux types de coopération comme d’importance égale, ils ne constituent pas les deux revers d’une même médaille.

La coopération économique implique l’élaboration d’un solide ensemble de règles préconvenues et destinées à guider le fonctionnement du marché intérieur, l’instauration d’obligations communautaires, ainsi que la protection de la libre circulation des biens, capitaux, services et travailleurs (les « quatre libertés » de l’UE). Ce cadre est par ailleurs soumis aux décisions contraignantes de la CJUE.

Sur le plan de la coopération en matière de sécurité (et ses domaines associés que sont la défense et la politique étrangère), les obligations sont plus souples, et les institutions moins développées. Autrement dit, ce système demeure aujourd’hui naissant. Ce manque de contraintes et de règles solides peut ralentir la prise de décisions, dans la mesure où les gouvernements concernés doivent parvenir à un consensus sur chaque question soulevée. Mais l’action peut d’un autre côté s’en trouver facilitée, puisque les parties ne sont pas contraintes par des exigences rigides. La flexibilité qui en découle doit en théorie pouvoir favoriser l’élaboration des moyens permettant une coopération qui fonctionne pour tous.

Dans le cas de l’UE, un partenariat avec le Royaume-Uni présente plusieurs avantages évidents. La Grande-Bretagne dispose d’une armée d’envergure mondiale et capable de se projeter rapidement, elle est membre permanent du Conseil de sécurité des Nations Unies, possède la dissuasion nucléaire, et entretient de solides relations avec les États-Unis. Plus important encore, son expérience en tant que puissance mondiale lui confère cette large vision dont le reste de l’UE a tant besoin, et que l’Union va devoir élaborer rapidement à l’heure où celle-ci entend devenir un acteur mondial à part entière.

Le Royaume-Uni a lui aussi beaucoup à gagner d’une telle coopération. Les 27 États membres de l’UE peuvent agir comme un important multiplicateur de force pour la Grande-Bretagne. En outre, la capacité de l’UE à rassembler divers acteurs – institutionnels, nationaux, non gouvernementaux ou d’entreprise – est inégalée par la quasi-totalité des autres entités de la scène internationale (les États-Unis étant sans doute encore en avance sur l’UE en la matière, quoique cette avance soit courte à l’heure où l’influence normative du pays se détériore rapidement).

L’obsession de l’UE pour la puissance douce comporte son lot d’écueils. Pour autant, dans un monde de plus en plus tourné vers des mécanismes de gouvernance à plusieurs niveaux et structurés en réseau, la capacité à faire s’asseoir autour de la table une multitude d’acteurs – synonyme d’une influence certaine sur le choix des protagonistes – constitue un bien précieux.

Toute coopération officielle engendre par ailleurs une coordination plus informelle. Le Royaume-Uni a dernièrement pu constater de front les conséquences d’une démarche consistant à faire cavalier seul. Maurice, ancienne colonie britannique, a en effet porté devant l’Assemblée générale de l’ONU un litige territorial de longue date concernant l’archipel des Chagos, territoire précieux sur le plan stratégique, et lieu d’implantation d’une base militaire anglo-américaine. Assénant un violent coup diplomatique à la Grande-Bretagne, l’Assemblée générale a voté le renvoi de l’affaire devant un tribunal international.

Bien que l’issue de ce litige revête d’importantes implications pour la sécurité européenne et mondiale, seuls quatre pays membres de l’UE se sont joints au Royaume-Uni, aux États-Unis, au Japon et à la Corée du Sud pour s’opposer à la résolution de l’Assemblée. Vingt-deux membres de l’UE se sont abstenus, parmi lesquels toutes les grandes puissances continentales.

Pour ne pas être abandonnée à son sort sur la scène internationale, la Grande-Bretagne a autant besoin de l’UE que l’UE a besoin de la Grande-Bretagne. La question consiste désormais à savoir comment élaborer le cadre de cette relation, dès lors que le Royaume-Uni ne sera plus membre de l’UE.

Permettre au Royaume-Uni de rester impliqué dans le processus décisionnel formel de l’UE est hors de question, dans la mesure où ceci affaiblirait la valeur du statut d’État membre. Mais perdre son droit vote ne signifie pas nécessairement perdre sa voix. Est ainsi fréquemment cité le cas de la Norvège, qui maintient une liaison avec l’UE en matière de politique étrangère, mais qui n’est pas présente dans la salle lorsque sont prises des décisions importantes. Pour autant, l’affaiblissement de la capacité du Royaume-Uni à peser sur le processus décisionnel dans un cadre comparable ne s’inscrirait dans l’intérêt d’aucun des deux camps.

Il serait plus judicieux que la future entente prévoie le détachement de personnels britanniques auprès du Service européen pour l’action extérieure, ainsi qu’une participation du Royaume-Uni au sein du Comité politique et de sécurité du Conseil européen, puissant organe composé d’ambassadeurs, qui façonne l’essentiel de la politique étrangère de l’UE. L’opération Atalante, initiative de l’UE pour la lutte contre la piraterie, pourrait également maintenir ses quartiers généraux au Royaume-Uni.

Une telle approche permettrait d’apaiser les tensions entre les deux camps, posant les bases d’une plus forte coopération de confiance dans d’autres domaines. Mais compte tenu du manque actuel de certitude des dirigeants de l’UE quant à la volonté du Royaume-Uni de coopérer, cela ne sera possible qu’à condition que Theresa May prenne les devants.

DONATE NOW

Les politiques de sécurité, de défense et la politique étrangère sont trop importantes pour être considérées comme de simples monnaies d’échange dans le cadre d’une négociation axée sur la question économique. Elles doivent au contraire être placées au plus haut de l’agenda, et les négociateurs chercher à établir un cadre rapidement propice à une coopération mutuellement bénéfique. La balle est dans le camp de Theresa May.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel