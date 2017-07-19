建立有约束力的英欧关系

马德里——自从上个月英国退欧谈判正式开始后，人们一直把注意力集中在最有争议的问题：英国究竟欠欧盟多少、英国是否仍属于欧洲法院（ECJ）的管辖范围、以及英国在欧盟的居民和欧盟在英国的居民将保留哪些权利。鉴于这样的关注重点，更不要说英国一向对欧盟态度冷淡甚至破坏英欧关系，欧盟领导人将英国视为欠缺真正合作诚意的有敌意的谈判对手或许并不令人感到意外。
事实上，英国和欧盟的关系非常密切，特别是在外交事务、安全战略和国防政策等三个重要且相互联系的领域。到目前为止，人们并未对在这些问题上找到前进方向给予足够的关注，但它却很有可能决定了能否创建解决最有争议问题的合作框架。
在正式通知欧盟理事会主席唐纳德·图斯克英国退欧意愿的信件中，英国首相特雷莎·梅指出经济及安全合作是她希望与欧盟达成一致的“深层次特殊伙伴关系”的关键要素。但梅应当认识到尽管经济和安全合作同等重要，但它们却并不是像“硬币两面”那样的问题。
经济合作需要一整套预先制定的规则来指引内部市场运作、确定群体义务以及为商品、资本、服务和劳动力（也就是欧盟的“四项自由”）的自由流动提供保护。而且上述框架要受到欧洲法院的裁决约束。
在安全合作（以及对等的防务和外交政策）方面，义务还没有那么绝对，制度也还没有那么完善。一言以蔽之，相关制度仍在形成过程中。这种缺乏可靠规则和要求的状况可能会对行动造成阻碍，因为相关政府必须就受影响的各个问题达成一致。但这种状况也有可能促成行动，因为各方并不在严格规定的约束之下。从理论上看，由此带来的灵活性应当能降低找到确保合作对所有人有利方法的难度。
从欧盟角度看，与英国合作带来了可观的优势。英国拥有随时可供调遣的世界级军队、联合国安理会常任理事国地位、核威慑力量以及与美国的牢固关系。更根本的是，曾作为全球强国的经历赋予它欧盟其他国家大都欠缺但又迫切需要的广阔的视野，它能够促使欧盟凭借自己的力量成为一股全球势力。
英国同样可以从合作中得到许多好处。欧盟27国可以成为英国重要的力量放大器。此外，国际舞台上几乎其他任何机构都无法媲美欧盟团结机构、国家、非政府和企业等各种势力的能力。（美国或许在这方面仍然超过欧盟，但优势却越来越小，因为美国正在快速失去其规范化的影响力。）
欧盟对软实力的痴迷有时会构成陷阱。但在世界正在迈向多层次、网络化治理机制的时代，能让各种力量坐到谈判桌前——其间隐含着对谁有资格参与游戏的影响——是很有价值的东西。
正式合作还能促进非正式合作。英国不久前亲眼目睹了单打独斗的后果。前英国殖民地毛里求斯向联大提交了针对战略价值不菲的查戈斯群岛的长期领土争端案，查格斯群岛一直设有英美军事基地。联大投票将该案提交国际法庭，英国因此遭受了一次沉重的外交打击。
虽然此次争议对欧洲和全球安全都会造成重要影响，但仅有四个欧盟成员国加入英、美、日、韩的行列反对这项决议。22个欧盟成员国选择弃权，所有欧洲主要大陆国都包括在内。
为避免在国际舞台上成为众矢之的，像欧盟需要英国一样，英国也需要欧盟的帮助。现在的问题是怎样设计一个关系框架，在英国退出欧盟后保障双方的利益。
允许英国继续参与欧盟决策并非可行选择，因为这样做会稀释欧盟成员国的价值。但失去投票权不一定意味着失去说话的机会。 人们现在经常引用挪威模式，挪威在外交政策方面与欧盟协作，但却不参与欧盟决策。但按照这样的框架削弱英国的决策能力对双方而言都非常不利。
这样一种策略能够帮助双方认清事实，为在其他���域建立以信任为基础的强有力合作奠定基础。但鉴于欧盟领袖目前对英国人的合作意愿缺乏信心，只有在梅政府的领导下才有可能实现合作。
在以经济问题为主的谈判过程中，安全、防务和外交政策都太过重要而不能被视为谈判筹码。相反，他们应当被列入重要议程，确保谈判双方竭尽全力在早期确立互惠互利的合作框架。球在梅的脚下。
翻译：Xu Binbin
GERMAN VARELA SAAVEDRA
Excelente comentario.
jagjeet sinha
ENGLISH OR RUSSIAN - JUST IN CASE
My favourite Foreign Minister begins by saying "Security and Economics are NOT two sides of the same coin".
She then presents The Eurocentric mindset - like Poland - WHY EUROPEAN UNION wants Britain.
In simple English - Allow us to screw your Economics + Allow us to freely migrate to your Anglosphere, Our Defense needs you.
In short - We need your money for incomes, We need your Land to live, We need your soldiers to protect.
When Mexico and Poland say the same - it sounds NAIVE and STUPID.
When Spain says the same - ironically they become Words of Wisdom from Europe's Four Pillars.
Accusations such as - UK is a hostile negotiating partner, lacking any real commitment to cooperation.
And - EU's lack of faith in the UK 's will to cooperate, May should recognise that Security and Economics are NOT two sides of the same coin.
Fortunately, in the last para in conclusion, she reverses again - "Security is too important to be used as bargaining chips".
Am surprised that The Foreign Minister does not build upon her faith in Latin Monetary Union & Latin Security Union.
Without America, without Britain, without Canada.
With Mexico, with Poland, with Italy, with Portugal.
Germany is NOT SO NAIVE - and Merkel speaks fluent Russian.
France is NOT SO NAIVE - and Macron speaks fluent English.
Just in case.
JS
John Brian Shannon
Hi Ana,
With the greatest respect Ana, you've explained all the reasons why the UK should stay in the EU from the EU point-of-view...
I would have titled your essay; 'EU to UK: Stay, because we need you'
Which is quite different from 'EU to UK: Stay, and we'll make it worthwhile'
But of course, it's too late for that. The EU could've done that at any time since 1973. But they didn't. Now it's too late. Brexit will occur. No hard feelings, though!
("Countries don't have friends, they have interests." -- Sir Winston Churchill)
If the second-largest contributor to the EU budget (the UK) and the strongest NATO supporter (the UK) and the country with the largest number of EU expats (the UK) and all of it with surprisingly little complaint isn't worth listening to and accommodating British concerns in EU policy, then I have to say, the EU was merely using the UK as a cash-cow to fund EU-centric priorities, and not UK priorities.
Some 160 countries around the world aren't part of the EU, nor do they have any special trade, defence or social policies in common with the EU, and many of them are doing just fine. As will the UK.
Mercedes Benz, BMW and other EU companies don't want a messy divorce, nor do they want a recession in the UK (it's their best market outside of the EU and the United States) nor does BP want a messy divorce or a recession in the EU for similar reasons.
I think that **anything** 'Win-Lose' is worse than having a clean divorce and just going by WTO rules, etc.
Of course, 'Win-Win' outcomes are much preferable to everything else.
My tolerance for hostile negotiations (by either side) for negative press reports (that could damage the image of either side) or any kind of overt pressure to accept a 'bad deal' (by either side) is extremely low.
Rather than causing further damage to the UK/EU relationship it would be better to simply 'walk' and leave without any kind of deal.
To sum up: If it looks like negotiations are turning negative or hostile, or even dragging on without much success, I would much rather go for a sudden WTO-type Brexit, than risk causing any further harm to either the UK or the EU, to leaders on either side, and in particular, to the economies of either side and their respective industries.
The UK and the EU will continue to live in near proximity to each other for generations, temporal issues that might arise during Brexit negotiations (no matter how strongly felt at the time) must never be allowed to derail the overall relationship between half a billion European citizens.
Brexit will happen, it's up to leaders to make it as painless as possible.
I certainly respect your opinions as expressed in your well-written essay, Ana. I respectfully suggest however, that it is primarily written from an EU perspective.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Britain’s European Ties That Blind Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
It is not going to happen. Neither side is dealing in good faith all though for the UK it seems more amateur hour then deliberate. In the EU's case demands including effective extraterritorial status for EU an EU demand for a separation fee that is beyond ridiculous. My opinion and it's worth what you pay for it I suppose is that Nato won't outlast Brexit by much. You don't assist your open enemies period and the EU is most definitely proving it is only interested in punishment not an equitable deal. The EU is encouraging the fragmentation of the UK hardly the act of a friendly or even neutral that is the act of an enemy no ifs ands or buts. And only Spain has any say on Gibraltar ? they lost it 300 years ago. If we are going back to the maps of 300 years ago borders are going to look mighty different. 2 things apply to this situation... 1) You do not defend your enemies so those British troops are going to be coming home the UK will no longer be able to afford it and why on earth should they defend Germany, France or any of the other EU states?? And if the UK pulls out of NATO the US won't be far behind. 2) And this is for EU: If you have peace prepare for war. A still valid quote. Remember they said in 1920 there would be no more wars. And for those who believe trade prevents war I will point out Germanies biggest trading partner in 1938 was.... France. So for those who believe war is impossible it is a bad bet. Perhaps the EU is right and the UK has no will to cooperate I don't know. But the EU is making demands and performing actions that the most backward 3rd world country wouldn't accept. And they honestly expect terms that went out fashion with Colonialism. Newsflash for Brussels Colonialism and we only answer to our own courts went out of fashion a while back. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio points out that in Theresa May's letter in March to the European Council triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, she underscored two "key elements" of Britain's "deep and special partnership" with the EU that are of mutual significance - "economic and security cooperation." The author says, while May hopes to agree with the EU on these two issues, "they are not two sides of the same coin." May and many Brexiteers have failed to realise that they can't have an “à la carte” Brexit deal and that Britain can't cherry-pick EU benefits, while closing its borders. Access to the single market is closely linked to the EU's free movement of goods, capital, services and labour.
Since the June 2016 referendum, much bad blood has been spilled between Britain and the EU over the "divorce settlement," the role of the European Court of Justice, and the rights of EU citizens in the post-Brexit Britain. Given its reputation for being "aloof" and implacable, Britain has been seen as a "hostile negotiating partner" by its EU counterparts, "lacking any real commitment to cooperation."
Despite the raucous mantra about a "hard" Brexit, the author maintains that "the interests of the UK and the EU are closely aligned, particularly in three vital and interconnected areas: foreign affairs, security strategy, and defense policy." She says they have "so far received little attention," but they "might be the key to creating the cooperative frameworks needed to address the most controversial matters."
Regarding "security operation" the author sees plenty of room for both sides to develop, as such a concept is still "incipient" because the infrastructure is "less developed" compared to current economic institutions. She says Britain - as "a world-class and readily deployable military, permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, a nuclear deterrent, and a robust relationship with the United States" - is a valuable asset to the EU, which lacks Britain's "experience as a global power." If it wants to "become a global actor" it would be useful to have Britain on board. May be!
Vice versa Britain has "plenty to gain" from the EU as an "important force multiplier." It has recently suffered a diplomatic setback in a dispute over a military base in Mauritius, a former British colony. This should be a reminder of Britain's diminished clout in its former colonies. It could benefit from the potential of the 27 EU members to "bring together diverse actors – institutional, national, non-governmental, and corporate" - that only the US can match - but just narrowly. As the US is in retreat under Trump, the EU could emerge stronger as a global player.
No doubt, Britain and the EU need each other to achieve geopolitical goals. "The question now is how to design a framework for the relationship, once the UK is no longer an EU member." While it is important to keep Britain in the fold, it has no role to play "in formal EU decision-making" process, as "it would diminish the value of membership. But losing a vote need not mean losing a voice." So Britain should adopt the Norwegian model, "which liaises with the EU on foreign policy, but is not in the room when key decisions are made. But the weakening of the UK’s ability to shape decision-making under such a framework would be bad for both sides."
As there is no standard formula for negotiating Brexit, much relies on the diplomatic skills of the negotiators. To start with, they need "to clear the air between the two sides, laying the foundations for stronger, trust-based cooperation in other areas. But, given EU leaders’ current lack of faith in the UK’s will to cooperate, it will be possible only if May’s government takes the lead." The problem is that she and her Brexiteers are overwhelmed by the magnitude of Brexit. This prompts Tony Blair to propose Britain to remain within a "reformed European Union." Both sides would have to make compromises, and it depends much on whether there is appetite for such a move. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
I have so many issues with this article I don't even know where to begin. However the comment of the UK "lacking any real commitment to cooperation" probably best characterises the UK's entire involvement with the EU. Ana's examples are about all the things that could have been, but never were to become reality and probably never will. Brexit however has become the greatest impetus to reevaluate all those policies that just didn't work out too well. Having just one uncooperative partner less might just make the difference. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Of course many ties bind the EU and UK.
It is easier to sum up the ties that do not bind.
That is the freedom of labor. As a principle it sounds nice. But in actual terms it means that the UK, and any other EU member, have to accept immigrants in unlimited numbers. Driving natives out of their jobs, their housse and neighbourhoods. The latter meaning that their right on their identity and culture is denied. If a member state wants to set limits, it is European Commission and countries like Greece and Italy who can block such measures.
It could have been solved by accepting the principle but setting limits on the numbers immigrants.
If the UK had fought this principle she would have found much support. The people in western Europe are fed up with the never endling flow of immigrants.
The problems the UK has with the ECJ I do not understand.
Perhaps it is just the aloofness that has led to the Brexit.
Perhaps also that the British people have not yet come to realise that they are not leaders of an empire anymore.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I do not understand why the EU feels that an EU citizen who opts to live in the UK, effectively opting to be a UK citizen, should be given addition rights greater than UK citizens hold. If the UK rights are not satisfactory they can always return to the EU. The whole argument behind Brexit was the return of sovereignty. The EU is not respecting the concept UK sovereignty Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
The EU does not accept the notion of national sovereignty, Steve. But neither does the UK with respect to Scotland.
Neither does the EU accept the basic principles of democratic accountability. But neither does the UK
Brexit is a spat between the ruling elite of Europe and the ruling elite of the UK. There are parallels with The Tudor breakaway from the Church of Rome. Most of the economic arguments today are as esoteric and pointless as the religious arguments of those earlier times.
Read more
