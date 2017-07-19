建立有约束力的英欧关系

j. von Hettlingen JUL 19, 2017

Ana Palacio points out that in Theresa May's letter in March to the European Council triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, she underscored two "key elements" of Britain's "deep and special partnership" with the EU that are of mutual significance - "economic and security cooperation." The author says, while May hopes to agree with the EU on these two issues, "they are not two sides of the same coin." May and many Brexiteers have failed to realise that they can't have an “à la carte” Brexit deal and that Britain can't cherry-pick EU benefits, while closing its borders. Access to the single market is closely linked to the EU's free movement of goods, capital, services and labour.

Since the June 2016 referendum, much bad blood has been spilled between Britain and the EU over the "divorce settlement," the role of the European Court of Justice, and the rights of EU citizens in the post-Brexit Britain. Given its reputation for being "aloof" and implacable, Britain has been seen as a "hostile negotiating partner" by its EU counterparts, "lacking any real commitment to cooperation."

Despite the raucous mantra about a "hard" Brexit, the author maintains that "the interests of the UK and the EU are closely aligned, particularly in three vital and interconnected areas: foreign affairs, security strategy, and defense policy." She says they have "so far received little attention," but they "might be the key to creating the cooperative frameworks needed to address the most controversial matters."

Regarding "security operation" the author sees plenty of room for both sides to develop, as such a concept is still "incipient" because the infrastructure is "less developed" compared to current economic institutions. She says Britain - as "a world-class and readily deployable military, permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, a nuclear deterrent, and a robust relationship with the United States" - is a valuable asset to the EU, which lacks Britain's "experience as a global power." If it wants to "become a global actor" it would be useful to have Britain on board. May be!

Vice versa Britain has "plenty to gain" from the EU as an "important force multiplier." It has recently suffered a diplomatic setback in a dispute over a military base in Mauritius, a former British colony. This should be a reminder of Britain's diminished clout in its former colonies. It could benefit from the potential of the 27 EU members to "bring together diverse actors – institutional, national, non-governmental, and corporate" - that only the US can match - but just narrowly. As the US is in retreat under Trump, the EU could emerge stronger as a global player.

No doubt, Britain and the EU need each other to achieve geopolitical goals. "The question now is how to design a framework for the relationship, once the UK is no longer an EU member." While it is important to keep Britain in the fold, it has no role to play "in formal EU decision-making" process, as "it would diminish the value of membership. But losing a vote need not mean losing a voice." So Britain should adopt the Norwegian model, "which liaises with the EU on foreign policy, but is not in the room when key decisions are made. But the weakening of the UK’s ability to shape decision-making under such a framework would be bad for both sides."

As there is no standard formula for negotiating Brexit, much relies on the diplomatic skills of the negotiators. To start with, they need "to clear the air between the two sides, laying the foundations for stronger, trust-based cooperation in other areas. But, given EU leaders' current lack of faith in the UK's will to cooperate, it will be possible only if May's government takes the lead." The problem is that she and her Brexiteers are overwhelmed by the magnitude of Brexit. This prompts Tony Blair to propose Britain to remain within a "reformed European Union." Both sides would have to make compromises, and it depends much on whether there is appetite for such a move.