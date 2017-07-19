10

建立有约束力的英欧关系

马德里——自从上个月英国退欧谈判正式开始后，人们一直把注意力集中在最有争议的问题：英国究竟欠欧盟多少、英国是否仍属于欧洲法院（ECJ）的管辖范围、以及英国在欧盟的居民和欧盟在英国的居民将保留哪些权利。鉴于这样的关注重点，更不要说英国一向对欧盟态度冷淡甚至破坏英欧关系，欧盟领导人将英国视为欠缺真正合作诚意的有敌意的谈判对手或许并不令人感到意外。

事实上，英国和欧盟的关系非常密切，特别是在外交事务、安全战略和国防政策等三个重要且相互联系的领域。到目前为止，人们并未对在这些问题上找到前进方向给予足够的关注，但它却很有可能决定了能否创建解决最有争议问题的合作框架。

在正式通知欧盟理事会主席唐纳德·图斯克英国退欧意愿的信件中，英国首相特雷莎·梅指出经济及安全合作是她希望与欧盟达成一致的“深层次特殊伙伴关系”的关键要素。但梅应当认识到尽管经济和安全合作同等重要，但它们却并不是像“硬币两面”那样的问题。

经济合作需要一整套预先制定的规则来指引内部市场运作、确定群体义务以及为商品、资本、服务和劳动力（也就是欧盟的“四项自由”）的自由流动提供保护。而且上述框架要受到欧洲法院的裁决约束。

在安全合作（以及对等的防务和外交政策）方面，义务还没有那么绝对，制度也还没有那么完善。一言以蔽之，相关制度仍在形成过程中。这种缺乏可靠规则和要求的状况可能会对行动造成阻碍，因为相关政府必须就受影响的各个问题达成一致。但这种状况也有可能促成行动，因为各方并不在严格规定的约束之下。从理论上看，由此带来的灵活性应当能降低找到确保合作对所有人有利方法的难度。

从欧盟角度看，与英国合作带来了可观的优势。英国拥有随时可供调遣的世界级军队、联合国安理会常任理事国地位、核威慑力量以及与美国的牢固关系。更根本的是，曾作为全球强国的经历赋予它欧盟其他国家大都欠缺但又迫切需要的广阔的视野，它能够促使欧盟凭借自己的力量成为一股全球势力。

英国同样可以从合作中得到许多好处。欧盟27国可以成为英国重要的力量放大器。此外，国际舞台上几乎其他任何机构都无法媲美欧盟团结机构、国家、非政府和企业等各种势力的能力。（美国或许在这方面仍然超过欧盟，但优势却越来越小，因为美国正在快速失去其规范化的影响力。）

欧盟对软实力的痴迷有时会构成陷阱。但在世界正在迈向多层次、网络化治理机制的时代，能让各种力量坐到谈判桌前——其间隐含着对谁有资格参与游戏的影响——是很有价值的东西。

正式合作还能促进非正式合作。英国不久前亲眼目睹了单打独斗的后果。前英国殖民地毛里求斯向联大提交了针对战略价值不菲的查戈斯群岛的长期领土争端案，查格斯群岛一直设有英美军事基地。联大投票将该案提交国际法庭，英国因此遭受了一次沉重的外交打击。

虽然此次争议对欧洲和全球安全都会造成重要影响，但仅有四个欧盟成员国加入英、美、日、韩的行列反对这项决议。22个欧盟成员国选择弃权，所有欧洲主要大陆国都包括在内。

为避免在国际舞台上成为众矢之的，像欧盟需要英国一样，英国也需要欧盟的帮助。现在的问题是怎样设计一个关系框架，在英国退出欧盟后保障双方的利益。

允许英国继续参与欧盟决策并非可行选择，因为这样做会稀释欧盟成员国的价值。但失去投票权不一定意味着失去说话的机会。 人们现在经常引用挪威模式，挪威在外交政策方面与欧盟协作，但却不参与欧盟决策。但按照这样的框架削弱英国的决策能力对双方而言都非常不利。

这样一种策略能够帮助双方认清事实，为在其他���域建立以信任为基础的强有力合作奠定基础。但鉴于欧盟领袖目前对英国人的合作意愿缺乏信心，只有在梅政府的领导下才有可能实现合作。

在以经济问题为主的谈判过程中，安全、防务和外交政策都太过重要而不能被视为谈判筹码。相反，他们应当被列入重要议程，确保谈判双方竭尽全力在早期确立互惠互利的合作框架。球在梅的脚下。

翻译：Xu Binbin