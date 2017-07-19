10

بريطانيا وعلاقاتها الأوروبية المتينة

مدريد ــ منذ بدأت مفاوضات الخروج البريطاني رسميا في الشهر الماضي، كان الاهتمام منصبا في الأغلب على القضايا الأكثر إثارة للجدال: بكم تدين المملكة المتحدة للاتحاد الأوروبي، وما إذا كانت المملكة المتحدة ستظل خاضعة للسلطان القضائي لمحكمة العدل الأوروبية، وبأي الحقوق قد يحتفظ البريطانيون المقيمون في الاتحاد الأوروبي ومواطنو الاتحاد الأوروبي المقيمون في المملكة المتحدة؟ ونظرا لهذا التركيز، ناهيك عن تاريخ المملكة المتحدة من العلاقات المتحفظة بل وحتى المرتبكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، فربما يكون من غير المستغرب أن ينظر قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى المملكة المتحدة باعتبارها شريكا تفاوضيا معاديا يفتقر إلى أي التزام حقيقي بالتعاون.

الواقع أن مصالح المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي متقاربة على نحو وثيق، وخاصة في ثلاثة مجالات حيوية ومترابطة: الشؤون الخارجية، والاستراتيجية الأمنية، والسياسة الدفاعية. والتوصل إلى سبيل للمضي قدما إلى الأمام في ما يتصل بهذه القضايا، التي لم تحظ حتى الآن إلا بقدر ضئيل من الاهتمام، ربما يكون المفتاح إلى خلق الأطر التعاونية اللازمة لمعالجة المسائل الأكثر إثارة للجدال.

في الرسالة التي أبلغت بها رئيس المجلس الأوروبي دونالد تاسك رسميا اعتزام المملكة المتحدة الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي، حددت رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي التعاون الاقتصادي والأمني باعتباره من العناصر الأساسية في "الشراكة العميقة والخاصة" التي تأمل أن تتوصل إلى الاتفاق عليها مع الاتحاد الأوروبي. ولكن ينبغي لتيريزا ماي أن تدرك أن التعاون الاقتصادي والتعاون الأمني ليسا وجهين لنفس العملة، على الرغم من تساويهما في الأهمية.

يستلزم التعاون الاقتصادي توفر مجموعة متينة من القواعد المتفق عليها مسبقا لتوجيه أداء السوق الداخلية، وترسيخ الالتزامات المجتمعية، وحماية حرية حركة السلع، ورؤوس الأموال، والخدمات، والعمل ("الحريات الأربع" في الاتحاد الأوروبي). ويخضع هذا الإطار لقرارات ملزمة تصدرها محكمة العدل الأوروبية.

عندما يتعلق الأمر بالتعاون الأمني (وبالتالي الدفاع والسياسة الخارجية)، سنجد أن الالتزامات أكثر ضعفا والمؤسسات أقل تطورا. باختصار، لا يزال النظام أوليا. وهذا الافتقار إلى القواعد والمتطلبات المتينة من شأنه أن يعوق العمل لأن الحكومات المعنية لابد أن تتوصل إلى الإجماع بشأن كل قضية مطروحة. ولكنه من الممكن أيضا أن يعمل على تمكين العمل، لأن الأطراف ليست مقيدة بمتطلبات صارمة. ومن الناحية النظرية، ينبغي للمرونة الناتجة عن هذا أن تيسر إيجاد السبل لضمان استفادة الجميع من التعاون.

من منظور الاتحاد الأوروبي، تجلب الشراكة مع المملكة المتحدة مزايا واضحة. فالمملكة المتحدة تتباهى بقوة عسكرية من الطراز العالمي وقابلة للانتشار بسهولة، فضلا عن عضويتها الدائمة في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة، وترسانة الردع النووي التي تمتلكها، وعلاقاتها القوية مع الولايات المتحدة. ومن جانب أكثر جوهرية، تمنحها خبرتها كقوة عالمية منظورا واسعا يفتقر إليه الاتحاد الأوروبي ويحتاج إليه بشدة في سعيه إلى التحول إلى قوة عالمية فاعلة.

وبوسع المملكة المتحدة أيضا أن تكسب الكثير من التعاون. فمن الممكن أن تخدم بقية دول الاتحاد الأوروبي السبع والعشرين كعامل مهم في مضاعفة قوة بريطانيا. ولا يستطيع أي كيان آخر تقريبا على الساحة الدولية أن يُضاهي قدرة الاتحاد الأوروبي على الجمع بين قوى فعالة متنوعة ــ مؤسسية، ووطنية، وغير حكومية، وشركاتية. (وربما تظل الولايات المتحدة متفوقة على الاتحاد الأوروبي على هذه الجبهة، ولكن بفارق ضيق، مع تدهور الثِقَل المعياري الذي تتمتع به الولايات المتحدة سريعا).

ولا يخلو هوس الاتحاد الأوروبي بالقوة الناعمة من المزالق. ولكن في وقت حيث يتحرك العالَم نحو آليات حكم متعددة الطبقات ومترابطة على نحو متزايد، تُصبِح القدرة على جلب مجموعة متنوعة من القوى الفعالة إلى طاولة المفاوضات ــ وهو ما يعني ضمنا اكتساب قدر من النفوذ على من يحصل على مقعد ــ سلعة عظيمة القيمة.

كما يعمل التعاون الرسمي على تحفيز التنسيق غير الرسمي. فقد عاينت المملكة المتحدة بنفسها مؤخرا العواقب المترتبة على تدبر أمورها بمفردها. فقد رفعت موريشيوس، وهي مستعمرة بريطانية سابقة، إلى الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة نزاعا إقليميا طويل الأمد بشأن جزر تشاجوس ذات الأهمية الاستراتيجية، والتي تستضيف موقعا لقاعدة عسكرية بريطانية أميركية. وفي ضربة دبلوماسية كبرى موجهة لبريطانيا، صوتت الجمعية العامة لصالح إحالة القضية إلى محكمة دولية.

وعلى الرغم من التداعيات المهمة التي تنطوي على هذا النزاع بالنسبة للأمن الأوروبي والعالمي، لم ينضم إلى المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية في معارضة القرار سوى أربع من الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وامتنعت عن التصويت 22 من دول الاتحاد الأوروبي، بما في ذلك كل القوى القارية الكبرى.

لتجنب العزلة على الساحة الدولية، تحتاج بريطانيا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي بقدر ما يحتاج الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى بريطانيا. والسؤال الآن هو كيف يمكن تصميم إطار ناجح للعلاقات، بمجرد خروج المملكة المتحدة من عضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي رسميا.

إن السماح للمملكة المتحدة بالاستمرار في المشاركة في عملية صنع القرار الرسمية في الاتحاد الأوروبي ليس خيارا واردا، لأن هذا من شأنه أن يضعف من قيمة العضوية. ولكن خسارة القدرة على التصويت لا ينبغي أن تعني فقدان القدرة على الإدلاء بالرأي. والنموذج الذي يُستَشهَد به غالبا هو النرويج، التي تتواصل مع الاتحاد الأوروبي بشأن السياسة الخارجية، ولكنها لا تحضر الاجتماعات عندما يتعلق الأمر باتخاذ قرارات رئيسية. بيد أن إضعاف قدرة المملكة المتحدة على صياغة عملية اتخاذ القرار بموجب مثل هذا الإطار لن يفيد أيا من الجانبين.

وبدلا من ذلك، ربما ينطوي ترتيب مستقبلي على إعارة موظفين من المملكة المتحدة إلى دائرة العمل الخارجي في الاتحاد الأوروبي، فضلا عن مشاركة المملكة المتحدة في اللجنة السياسية والأمنية القوية على مستوى السفراء في المجلس الأوروبي، والتي تتولى صياغة قسم كبير من السياسة الخارجية للاتحاد الأوروبي. ومن الممكن أيضا أن تحتفظ مبادرة عملية أتلانتا لمكافحة القرصنة التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي بمقرها في المملكة المتحدة.

وهذا النهج من شأنه أن يساعد في تنقية الأجواء بين الجانبين، وإرساء الأساس لتعزيز أواصر التعاون القائم على الثقة في مجالات أخرى. ولكن نظرا لافتقار قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي حاليا للثقة في رغبة المملكة المتحدة في التعاون، فلن يُصبِح في حكم الممكن إلا إذا تولت حكومة ماي زمام المبادرة.

DONATE NOW

الواقع أن السياسات الأمنية والدفاعية والخارجية أكثر أهمية من أن يتعامل معها القادة باعتبارها ورقة مساومة على طاولة المفاوضات التي تركز على الجانب الاقتصادي. بل ينبغي لها أن تأتي على رأس الأجندة، ويتعين على المفاوضين أن يسعوا إلى وضع إطار للتعاون القائم على تبادل المنفعة في وقت مبكر. والكرة الآن في ملعب تيريزا ماي.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel