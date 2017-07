¿Un Brexit hacia la nada?

Steve Hurst JUL 5, 2017

The hilariously one sided view of Joschka Fischer is on display again. Not once Joschka do you refer to the fact that a temporary cap on free movement mainly from Eastern EU members would have stopped the Brexit movement in its tracks. So for the avoidance of a simple pragmatic measure due to exceptional circumstances the EU is prepared to lose 15% of it's budget and 'The EU will lose its second-largest economy and primary guarantor of security'. However from the JF point of view it is the UK which is not being pragmatic. Really?



If there is one measure which should convince an observer that the EU has lost the plot it is the total shambles of EU policy with economic migrants which has descended into a North Africa to Southern EU free at point of use water taxi service - which even observers like Bill Gates, a noted billionaire philanthropist who has spent large in Africa, have said cannot work and can be expected to continue for decades until there is no room left to stand on Sicily. The EU has bigger issues than Brexit to worry about, like finding the shortly to be missing 15% of budget which oddly enough neatly matches the bungs thrown the the Eastern EU members who cannot even comply with basic democratic rules. Enjoy. BTW Macron will not save your euro. The BigMac will turn out to just be another Burgher of Calais Read more