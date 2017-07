الخروج البريطاني إلى المجهول؟

Henk Crop JUL 5, 2017

The Brexit should not have happened. It is damaging for both the UK and EU. When you think of it, it is not only stupid, but it is very stupid.

A recent poll indicated that 69 % of the people in Europe thought it was bad. Ranging from 59 % in France to 86 % in Sweden. Even 71 % of the people in the UK thought so.

Perhaps I am doing some wishfull thinking here, but I have the following suggestions.

Since the EU is not performing well, there is already a discussion going on about herstructuring the EU.

Also it is the primairy task of the European Commission to bring cohesion in the EU.

With the Brexit they have failed badly.

So Merkel and Macron should fire the members of the Commission.

A new Commission is to take over negotations with the UK.

The object should be to limit the damage of the Brexit for both parties.

Discussions about costs will be postponed.

This will include discussions to somehow limit the free flow of people to the UK ( see Mercon delivers).

For the Europhiles in Brussels, I would like to remind them that the UK has successful experience in building a global empire out of most diverse countries and cultures. An experience EU countries hardly have or not all. Experience the EU badly needs.

