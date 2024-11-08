The EU Must Break Up Big Tech
Big Tech firms are not just draining Europe’s resources and straining its energy grids; they also pose a direct threat to its economy. To save the European Union’s Green Deal and restore economic competitiveness, the bloc’s new antitrust chief, Teresa Ribera, must rein in these firms’ outsize power.
BARCELONA – Teresa Ribera faces a formidable challenge. In September, Spain’s socialist deputy prime minister was tapped by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take on the role of executive vice president for a clean, just, and competitive transition, placing her in charge of two critical policy areas: competition and climate action.