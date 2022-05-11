Good Inflation News from the Bond Market

According to Yves Smith,

"I knew it was a big mistake when the Fed dropped its policy rate below 1%, that it was painting itself in a corner.

The lower interest rates are, the bigger the drop in bond (and stock) prices or loan valuations on any given increase.

A half a point interest rate increase whacks bond prices more severely at 0.50% than it does at 4%."

Economics is always about tradeoffs, and so you can't eat your cake and have it too.

---

My feeling is that, one of the main problems in the financial arena of America in the past decades has been the time-and-again over-reaction to contingent crises on the part of both the US Fed and the American central government.

One example is the bursting of America's dot-com bubble in the beginning of this century, which, together with the 9/11 tragedy in 2001, prompted

the US Fed under Alan Greenspan to over-react, by consecutively lowering the interest rate to too low a level, giving tailwind to the growing subprime mortgage bubble in those years.

Another obvious example is the over-reaction by the American central government in the immediate aftermath of the breaking out of Covid-19 in America in early 2000, this time in the form of free-distribution of massive amount of free money to both the American households and corporations, through the Fed's creating the money out of thin air, thereby contributing to the demand-pull inflation the country is now suffering from.

---

If even most of the American top leaders have had no full confidence in their own political and economic system, and so always start intervening in the free running of their bragging neoliberal free markets, how can America peddle their own political and economic infrastructure to other developing countries in the years to come (except through instigation of color revolutions in the unfriendly developing countries) ?

---