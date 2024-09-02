Beware of Big Tech Steering AI Regulation

Big Tech firms have long demonstrated a brazen willingness to create dangerous tools that harm users and undermine democracy in the name of maximizing profits. It should be obvious that allowing them to dominate the process of writing global rules for AI and the digital realm is a big mistake.
ZURICH – Last October, the European Commission adopted a new roadmap to fight drug trafficking and organized crime, one of the most serious security threats facing the bloc. For obvious reasons, European Union policymakers did not invite cartel members to help design and develop this strategy; asking for input from criminal networks would have only made it easier for them to continue operating with impunity.
