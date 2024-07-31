Monopolies Are to Blame for Generative AI’s Hallucinations
The AI ecosystem is rife with collusive behavior by Big Tech firms, each of which is rushing unsafe products to the market to entrench its own dominance and convince investors that it is not falling behind. Policymakers and regulators will need to get more imaginative – and more assertive – in their response.
BRUSSELS – In May, Google rolled out a long-expected update that incorporated generative artificial intelligence into its dominant search engine. Users searching for information in the United States are now sometimes shown an AI-generated overview that summarizes the results, followed by the usual list of websites ranked by relevance.