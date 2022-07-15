Biden’s Return to Realism in Saudi Arabia

Contrary to critics’ claims, US President Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia does not amount to a destabilizing display of American weakness. When it comes to the Middle East, American acceptance of the status quo has virtually always proved the more stable – and desirable – option.
WASHINGTON, DC – US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is proving to be more than a little controversial. After taking a tough, supposedly principled stand against the Kingdom at the beginning of his administration, Biden is now set to adopt a more conciliatory approach. This about-face has riled critics, but there are good reasons to welcome the shift.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah.” Once in the White House, Biden diplomatically ostracized the Kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (widely known as MBS). And last year, his administration released an intelligence report blaming MBS for the brutal 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
But soaring energy prices and skyrocketing inflation – and the popular frustration they have stoked – have changed Biden’s calculations. Now, his administration is desperate for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to increase their oil output. And that means bringing MBS in from the cold.
