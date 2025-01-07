An Injustice That Biden Can Still Set Right

The US president’s clemency power is a tool of mercy, but also of justice. Although the men who were wrongly convicted for the 1984 murder of Catherine Fuller have since been released and become pillars of their community, the injustice done to them still demands redress.
NEW ORLEANS – For 40 years, I have devoted my life to advocating for reforms to America’s broken criminal justice system and our deeply flawed use of the death penalty. After spending far too many painful final moments with those on death row, I now want to call attention to a different kind of case: a presidential pardon request that offers America a chance to redress an appalling miscarriage of justice by recognizing the innocence of those involved.
