The Keys to the Kingdom

An equally realistic solution to the energy crisis is to accelerate the transition to renewables, introduce price caps on American oil producers or even lift sanctions on Venezuela (perhaps an undemocratic country but nothing compared to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record). Restoring economic and military relations with the Saudi government may bring down power bills in the US but at what cost? Escalating proxy wars in the Middle East? The death of more innocent Yemenis?

Personally, I think the world has had enough of “realist” American foreign policy. Any government that gives a single cent to the saudis or sells a single bullet to the Saudi army has blood on its hands.