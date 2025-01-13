Joe Biden’s Disappearing Legacy
The legacies of US presidents depend in large part on what successor administrations retain. It is not just Joe Biden’s misfortune to be succeeded by Donald Trump, who is committed to undoing much of his domestic and foreign policy; Trump's return is also in no small part Biden’s doing.
NEW YORK – All US presidents leave mixed legacies. The best make mistakes, and the worst get some things right. But Joe Biden’s legacy is more mixed than most, if only because he got some big things mostly right and some big things mostly wrong.