Will Biden Spoil It All?

Will the US president join others whose lifelong efforts to do good were undone by their refusal to put the public interest first? His party has plenty of candidates who could keep Donald Trump out of the White House, but he isn’t one of them.
MELBOURNE – After US President Joe Biden’s stumbling and unconvincing performance during the debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27, it is no exaggeration to say that the future of our planet may depend on a decision he must make. Does he want to go down in history as the man who was responsible for the disastrous consequences of a second Trump presidency? Will he join others whose lifelong efforts to do good were undone by their refusal to put the public interest first?
