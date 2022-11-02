The White House’s Adventures in Wonderland

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Gobal Wealth Management, just shared some specific information on the FT that clarify a bit about “inflation and policies” that Powell’s public remarks offered little insight into just how Powell expects higher rates to tame inflation. Biden, and Powell are faced with “Time Struggles”. Powell sure needs to permit the “consumers” to really begin to understand the real story instead of just superficial sound bites that really don’t reveal much of any of the real story about what is really going on, especially for citizens in the US. Both men are facing the challenges. A certain amount of time will reveal how successful any of the decisions that are being made will accomplish the desired results within a timely basis for the majority of US citizens or not.



I am continuing my remarks only in reference to Donovan’s specific critical point, and Powell’s participation in the administrative efforts to refocus policy decisions to cause certain results.



Donovan is totally correct that Powell’s omission in Powell’s public remarks really do matter.



Donovan is totally correct that inflation in the US is today more a product of profit margins than labor costs, and wage constraints, Wages have been constrained as the FED, US GOVT, LABOR and many of the real important graphs on the .GOV websites have revealed for quite a number of years.



Yes, REAL wage growth has not been rising, and is in fact negative, as Donovan emphasizes by adding the phrase “catastrophically negative” in his FT article. EPI in their reporting from their website has emphasized that reality for quite a number of years. However, EPI’s messaging is lost in the spin that develops as factual reporting becomes lost in much politicized and strategized general messaging to make money and to keep the money flows going in certain directions. Presently a lot of the directions that the money streams are churning are not necessarily the direction that the money streams really need to go for the majority of US citizens, Policy changes help to channel money streams to differing directions. The administrators that make those policy change decisions are faced with time constraints, and judgement constraints based on their abilities to focus on just which specific channels can effect change. Those decisions and effective change are difficult tasks to accomplish in “seconds”.



Yes, Donovan clearly references that Companies have been passing higher costs on to customers by expanding their profit margins. This fact is obvious in the profit, and earnings reports that are released from different corporate entities, especially certain private Investment Funds.



Donovan clearly writes in the FT article today, 11022022 @12340PM EST that “The broadening of inflation beyond commodity prices is more profit margin expansion than wage cost pressure” , and I am adding that profit margin expansion is reported factually and is graphed factually especially in the US, and in many other places, and by many other nations. The information is accessible, however it is difficult to decipher and to then make decisions to implement policy changes in “seconds”. Real people and real systems work in tandem and by using many differing operating systems. Real tasks and implementing real tasks occur in the building of second-by-second real performances that cause many consequences and effects that can only be evaluated, judged, gauged, interpreted and re-interpreted over time intervals. Effective, positive change to affect positive changes to real people, real human beings’ lives “TAKE” time. That process does not mean “take away” time, nor as a consequence “take away people”. That process has normally and factually been called working together. That process is different than working against each other.



The process today of an unconventional inflation, which is catastrophically negative, especially targets consumer of specific socioeconomic demographic quintiles. Donovan succinctly notes that “Policy has more routes to lower inflation if the cause is about profits”.



Yes, Powell could add a bit more to the real story to US consumers, which is really over 80% of the US population, most are still legal US citizens, not just in name only, and definitely deserve to hear more of the real story on a timely basis, most accurately and honestly.