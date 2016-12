Túnez y el terrorismo

Rik Rijs DEC 30, 2016

Hardly a word about the widespread corruption in Ukraine and Tunisia. My Ukraian neighbour is fed up with corrupt officials in his home country who are supported by the EU. Like Yulia Timoshenko and her gang. International community to the rescue? EU? Get real, it was French president qsarkozy and his advizer Bernard Henri Levy who started the international campaign against Libya' s Khadafi. Tunisia borders Libya. One of the results of Khadafis fall is the destabilisation of the whole region. France is to blame. Let them help Tunisia. Facts mister Berglöf. Read more