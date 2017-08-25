نحن جميعا من أوروبا

Branimir Stojancic AUG 27, 2017

Have we been wandering for a long time, just because we are looked over in one religious book, Qur'an, just because we are overburdened with the faith of terrorists, by Islam, so we can not see the tree from the "forest". Except that in the news reports we hear the names of terrorists, we do not know if all of them are members of Islam, what books are reading, what is found in their small rooms. Probably the competent services have these data, and they are not obliged to share them with the laymen. The question arises, amateur, is it just Kuran, and only Islamic ideology influenced them? Did they have contact with Lava Trotsky and his works, one of which is "Terrorism and Communism" and justifies the use of terror? Whether their mentors, whether they came from Arab, Islamic, Russian, even from the USA, had touch points with Trotskyism and a "permanent revolution", is that what we do not see and what prevents us from preventing violence , Terror? I will remind you that a large number of countries have been long under the influence of these ideas. That a large number of intellectuals, professors, bankers, politicians on all meridians is still under the influence of the idea of ​​a permanent revolution, terror, terrorism! Read more