نحن جميعا من أوروبا

باريس – لقد هتف الحشد الذي نزل إلى شوارع برشلونة "لست خائفا" بعدما صدمت شاحنة المشاة في جادة لاس رامبلاس الشهيرة في وسط برشلونة والذي أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 14 شخصا وإصابة حوالي 130 آخرين في هذا الهجوم . إن مثل هذا الرد  يمكن أن يكون الأكثر كرامة و ملائمة لمثل هذا الهجوم الإرهابي وهو دليل ثابت على وحدتهم التي تجاوزت الإنقسامات الداخلية فعلى سبيل المثال، في حين أن الاختلاف بين الإسبان والكتالونيين سوف يتجدد بالتأكيد قريبا إلا أن هذا الشعور الأساسي بالوحدة يجب أن يستمر.

عقب الهجمات في باريس و بروكسل و لندن و نيس و برلين – ناهيك عن مدريد في عام 2004- ينبغي أن لا نتفاجىء بإختيار برشلونة كهدف حيث أن برشلونة ليست فقط المدينة الأوروبية التي اجتذبت أكبر عدد من المهاجرين من المغرب العربي، وخاصة المغرب؛ بل هي أيضا رمز للحوار بين الثقافات والتسامح.

في الواقع، لاس رامبلاس - واحدة من المناطق السياحية الأكثر شعبية في المدينة - هي في حد ذاتها تعد رمزا للأنفتاح حيث ضمت قائمة الضحايا أكثر من 30 جنسية مختلفة وإعترف أحد المشتبه فيهم فيما بعد بأن خليته الإرهابية كانت تخطط أيضا لإستخدام متفجرات ضد المعالم الرئيسية بما في ذلك كنيسة ساغرادا فاميليا في برشلونة والمشهورة على المستوى العالمي  وهذا دليل واضح على أنهم كانوا يحاولون ضرب روح المدينة.

إن هذه الهجمات الرمزية لها أهمية خاصة اليوم وبينما يواجه تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) الذي هو مصدر الإلهام الرئيسي للإرهاب عبر الحدود الوطنية في الوقت الحاضر هزيمة شبه كاملة على الأرض، فإنه يسعى إلى إستخدام الأسلحة التي لا يزال يمتلكها - أي قدرته على إلهام الارهابيين المحتملين الشباب في جميع أنحاء العالم.

إن خلايا داعش الدولية "النائمة" في العالم  لا تضم بالضرورة خريجي معسكرات تدريب داعش في دول مثل العراق وسوريا كما كان عليه الحال عادة مع هجمات القاعدة في الماضي بل عادة ما تضم تلك الخلايا مهاجرين من الجيل الثاني أو الجيل الثالث من البلدان الإسلامية الذين يشعرون بأنهم منفصلون عن وطنهم وعن وطن أجدادهم وهم يتلهفون لإن يشعروا بالهدف والهوية و هي السلع العاطفية التي يمكن أن يقدمها الإسلام الراديكالي و أيديولوجيا داعش بشكل خاص.

يعتقد في حالة هجوم برشلونة أن الإمام المغربي عبد الباقي الساتي، الذي توفي في إنفجار في مصنع صنع القنابل التابع للخلية الإرهابية كان مسؤولا عن تطرف المهاجمين الشباب  ولكن هذه القناة الواضحة ليست دائما ضرورية حيث كان لدى مرتكب تفجير "مانشستر أرينا" في مايو عدد من الأشخاص المرتبطين به الذين كانوا على علم بخططه ولكنه لم يكن جزءا من شبكة إرهابية.

وعلى الرغم من أن الخلافة على الطريقة الداعشية على وشك الإنهيار إلا أنه من الممكن أن تزيد الهجمات الإرهابية في الخارج وهذا قد يشجع المزيد من المسلمين في أوروبا على التنديد بصوت عال بمثل هذه الأعمال كما فعلت حركة "ليس بإسمنا " كماسيدفع الحكومات إلى إتخاذ تدابير أكثر تقليدية.

لقد أعلنت فرنسا، على سبيل المثال، عن خطط لإعادة إنشاء ما يسمى "شرطة الجوار" المسؤولة عن المراقبة على مستوى المجتمع المحلي و يمكن أن تكون مثل هذه الشرطة المجتمعية أداة للمعلومات والردع وبالتالي يمكن أن تكون عنصرا فعالا في إستراتيجية أوسع نطاقا تضم تدابير تتراوح بين تعزيز شرطة الحدود وأجهزة الإستخبارات الى التدخل العسكري في الشرق الأوسط أو أفريقيا.

لكن أيا من ذلك لن يكفي لمعالجة أزمة الهوية لدى المهاجرين من الجيلين الثاني والثالث الذين ثبت أنهم معرضون لأيديولوجية داعش و أكثر الطرق فعالية لمعالجة هذه المشكلة هي تعزيز الإندماج من خلال سياسات ملموسة تدعم التعليم والإستيعاب الإجتماعي فضلا عن حوار أكثر إنفتاحا بين مختلف الفئات.

��كمن المشكلة بالطبع في أن مثل هذه الإستراتيجية تستغرق وقتا حتى تحقق النتائج المرجوة والوقت شيء تفتقر إليه الديمقراطيات الغربية عندما يتعلق الأمر بالإرهاب وإلى جانب الخطر المباشر المتمثل في وقوع مزيد من الإصابات هناك الخوف المتزايد بين السكان وهو ما يحاول السياسيون الشعبويون إستغلاله بشكل كبير.

لقد قاومت الديمقراطيات الغربية حتى الآن و إلى حد كبير الطرح المتعلق بالخوف من الأجانب  وظلت مخلصة عموما للقيم الليبرالية و إذا كانت داعش تريد زرع بذور الإنقسام والفوضى في الغرب - وخاصة أوروبا والتي تعتبرها داعش الحلقة الاضعف – فإن خطتهم فشلت حتى الآن.

لكن نهاية الحرب ضد الإرهاب الإسلامي ما تزال بعيدة المنال وعلينا أن نبقى صبورين ومرنين ومتحدين داخل مجتمعاتنا وبلداننا وكأوروبيين كذلك و يؤكد الهجوم الأخير في فنلندا بإستخدام سكين والذي قام به مراهق مغربي على حقيقة مفادها أن بلد ما لا يحتاج إلى القيام بدور رئيسي في التحالف ضد داعش في سوريا والعراق ليصبح هدفا بل يكفي أن يكون أحد المجتمعات الأوروبية المفتوحة.

وبالنظر إلى ذلك، لا يكفي أن نقول: "نحن جميعا من برشلونة" بل يتوجب علينا بدلا من ذلك أن نقول: "نحن جميعا أوروبيون" و هذا ليس مجرد بيان رمزي بل هو بيان وصفي ينبغي أن يكون أساس ردنا على التهديد الإرهابي وفي حين أن العمل على المستوى الوطني مثل تعاون إسبانيا في مكافحة الإرهاب مع المغرب ضروري فإنه لا يمكن أن ينجح إلا في سياق العمل الأوروبي الأوسع نطاقا بما في ذلك تبادل المعلومات الإستخباراتية وسياسة الهجرة والتعاون بين قوات الشرطة والأمن.

واليوم، بما أن دور الولايات المتحدة كنموذج للإستقرار والشرعية قد أصابه الضعف ، بتوجب على أوروبا أن تفعل المزيد لتحل مكانها ويمكن للإرهاب الإسلامي أن يقوض أو يعزز هذا الجهد حيث أن الإنتصار الحاسم في المعركة ضد الإرهاب الإسلامي لا يمكن تحقيقه إلا إذا كانت هذه المعركة مصدرا للوحدة في أوروبا مما يؤدي إلى تعزيز علاقاتنا العميقة الجذور وأهدافنا الديمقراطية المشتركة.