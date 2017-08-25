نحن جميعا من أوروبا

باريس – لقد هتف الحشد الذي نزل إلى شوارع برشلونة "لست خائفا" بعدما صدمت شاحنة المشاة في جادة لاس رامبلاس الشهيرة في وسط برشلونة والذي أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 14 شخصا وإصابة حوالي 130 آخرين في هذا الهجوم . إن مثل هذا الرد يمكن أن يكون الأكثر كرامة و ملائمة لمثل هذا الهجوم الإرهابي وهو دليل ثابت على وحدتهم التي تجاوزت الإنقسامات الداخلية فعلى سبيل المثال، في حين أن الاختلاف بين الإسبان والكتالونيين سوف يتجدد بالتأكيد قريبا إلا أن هذا الشعور الأساسي بالوحدة يجب أن يستمر.
عقب الهجمات في باريس و بروكسل و لندن و نيس و برلين – ناهيك عن مدريد في عام 2004- ينبغي أن لا نتفاجىء بإختيار برشلونة كهدف حيث أن برشلونة ليست فقط المدينة الأوروبية التي اجتذبت أكبر عدد من المهاجرين من المغرب العربي، وخاصة المغرب؛ بل هي أيضا رمز للحوار بين الثقافات والتسامح.
في الواقع، لاس رامبلاس - واحدة من المناطق السياحية الأكثر شعبية في المدينة - هي في حد ذاتها تعد رمزا للأنفتاح حيث ضمت قائمة الضحايا أكثر من 30 جنسية مختلفة وإعترف أحد المشتبه فيهم فيما بعد بأن خليته الإرهابية كانت تخطط أيضا لإستخدام متفجرات ضد المعالم الرئيسية بما في ذلك كنيسة ساغرادا فاميليا في برشلونة والمشهورة على المستوى العالمي وهذا دليل واضح على أنهم كانوا يحاولون ضرب روح المدينة.
إن هذه الهجمات الرمزية لها أهمية خاصة اليوم وبينما يواجه تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) الذي هو مصدر الإلهام الرئيسي للإرهاب عبر الحدود الوطنية في الوقت الحاضر هزيمة شبه كاملة على الأرض، فإنه يسعى إلى إستخدام الأسلحة التي لا يزال يمتلكها - أي قدرته على إلهام الارهابيين المحتملين الشباب في جميع أنحاء العالم.
إن خلايا داعش الدولية "النائمة" في العالم لا تضم بالضرورة خريجي معسكرات تدريب داعش في دول مثل العراق وسوريا كما كان عليه الحال عادة مع هجمات القاعدة في الماضي بل عادة ما تضم تلك الخلايا مهاجرين من الجيل الثاني أو الجيل الثالث من البلدان الإسلامية الذين يشعرون بأنهم منفصلون عن وطنهم وعن وطن أجدادهم وهم يتلهفون لإن يشعروا بالهدف والهوية و هي السلع العاطفية التي يمكن أن يقدمها الإسلام الراديكالي و أيديولوجيا داعش بشكل خاص.
يعتقد في حالة هجوم برشلونة أن الإمام المغربي عبد الباقي الساتي، الذي توفي في إنفجار في مصنع صنع القنابل التابع للخلية الإرهابية كان مسؤولا عن تطرف المهاجمين الشباب ولكن هذه القناة الواضحة ليست دائما ضرورية حيث كان لدى مرتكب تفجير "مانشستر أرينا" في مايو عدد من الأشخاص المرتبطين به الذين كانوا على علم بخططه ولكنه لم يكن جزءا من شبكة إرهابية.
وعلى الرغم من أن الخلافة على الطريقة الداعشية على وشك الإنهيار إلا أنه من الممكن أن تزيد الهجمات الإرهابية في الخارج وهذا قد يشجع المزيد من المسلمين في أوروبا على التنديد بصوت عال بمثل هذه الأعمال كما فعلت حركة "ليس بإسمنا " كماسيدفع الحكومات إلى إتخاذ تدابير أكثر تقليدية.
لقد أعلنت فرنسا، على سبيل المثال، عن خطط لإعادة إنشاء ما يسمى "شرطة الجوار" المسؤولة عن المراقبة على مستوى المجتمع المحلي و يمكن أن تكون مثل هذه الشرطة المجتمعية أداة للمعلومات والردع وبالتالي يمكن أن تكون عنصرا فعالا في إستراتيجية أوسع نطاقا تضم تدابير تتراوح بين تعزيز شرطة الحدود وأجهزة الإستخبارات الى التدخل العسكري في الشرق الأوسط أو أفريقيا.
لكن أيا من ذلك لن يكفي لمعالجة أزمة الهوية لدى المهاجرين من الجيلين الثاني والثالث الذين ثبت أنهم معرضون لأيديولوجية داعش و أكثر الطرق فعالية لمعالجة هذه المشكلة هي تعزيز الإندماج من خلال سياسات ملموسة تدعم التعليم والإستيعاب الإجتماعي فضلا عن حوار أكثر إنفتاحا بين مختلف الفئات.
��كمن المشكلة بالطبع في أن مثل هذه الإستراتيجية تستغرق وقتا حتى تحقق النتائج المرجوة والوقت شيء تفتقر إليه الديمقراطيات الغربية عندما يتعلق الأمر بالإرهاب وإلى جانب الخطر المباشر المتمثل في وقوع مزيد من الإصابات هناك الخوف المتزايد بين السكان وهو ما يحاول السياسيون الشعبويون إستغلاله بشكل كبير.
لقد قاومت الديمقراطيات الغربية حتى الآن و إلى حد كبير الطرح المتعلق بالخوف من الأجانب وظلت مخلصة عموما للقيم الليبرالية و إذا كانت داعش تريد زرع بذور الإنقسام والفوضى في الغرب - وخاصة أوروبا والتي تعتبرها داعش الحلقة الاضعف – فإن خطتهم فشلت حتى الآن.
لكن نهاية الحرب ضد الإرهاب الإسلامي ما تزال بعيدة المنال وعلينا أن نبقى صبورين ومرنين ومتحدين داخل مجتمعاتنا وبلداننا وكأوروبيين كذلك و يؤكد الهجوم الأخير في فنلندا بإستخدام سكين والذي قام به مراهق مغربي على حقيقة مفادها أن بلد ما لا يحتاج إلى القيام بدور رئيسي في التحالف ضد داعش في سوريا والعراق ليصبح هدفا بل يكفي أن يكون أحد المجتمعات الأوروبية المفتوحة.
وبالنظر إلى ذلك، لا يكفي أن نقول: "نحن جميعا من برشلونة" بل يتوجب علينا بدلا من ذلك أن نقول: "نحن جميعا أوروبيون" و هذا ليس مجرد بيان رمزي بل هو بيان وصفي ينبغي أن يكون أساس ردنا على التهديد الإرهابي وفي حين أن العمل على المستوى الوطني مثل تعاون إسبانيا في مكافحة الإرهاب مع المغرب ضروري فإنه لا يمكن أن ينجح إلا في سياق العمل الأوروبي الأوسع نطاقا بما في ذلك تبادل المعلومات الإستخباراتية وسياسة الهجرة والتعاون بين قوات الشرطة والأمن.
واليوم، بما أن دور الولايات المتحدة كنموذج للإستقرار والشرعية قد أصابه الضعف ، بتوجب على أوروبا أن تفعل المزيد لتحل مكانها ويمكن للإرهاب الإسلامي أن يقوض أو يعزز هذا الجهد حيث أن الإنتصار الحاسم في المعركة ضد الإرهاب الإسلامي لا يمكن تحقيقه إلا إذا كانت هذه المعركة مصدرا للوحدة في أوروبا مما يؤدي إلى تعزيز علاقاتنا العميقة الجذور وأهدافنا الديمقراطية المشتركة.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (11)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Branimir Stojancic
Have we been wandering for a long time, just because we are looked over in one religious book, Qur'an, just because we are overburdened with the faith of terrorists, by Islam, so we can not see the tree from the "forest". Except that in the news reports we hear the names of terrorists, we do not know if all of them are members of Islam, what books are reading, what is found in their small rooms. Probably the competent services have these data, and they are not obliged to share them with the laymen. The question arises, amateur, is it just Kuran, and only Islamic ideology influenced them? Did they have contact with Lava Trotsky and his works, one of which is "Terrorism and Communism" and justifies the use of terror? Whether their mentors, whether they came from Arab, Islamic, Russian, even from the USA, had touch points with Trotskyism and a "permanent revolution", is that what we do not see and what prevents us from preventing violence , Terror? I will remind you that a large number of countries have been long under the influence of these ideas. That a large number of intellectuals, professors, bankers, politicians on all meridians is still under the influence of the idea of a permanent revolution, terror, terrorism! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Question - Is it really that difficult to put 1 tonne concrete blocks down in a zig zag along a pedestrianised area so that people cannot be rammed but deliveries can still be made. Or if a promenade is to be closed off to actually close it off with 1 tonne blocks Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
ICH BIN EIN BERLINER
When The Big Bear flexes its muscles in Ukraine - We are from The West.
When Britain wants limits to endless European Migration - We are from The EuroZone.
When America gets embroiled in The Gulf - Europe is not with The Anglosphere.
When Germany imposes austerity on the PIGS - ClubMed is Europe.
When South Mediterranean Migration overflows - Europe is defined by Religion.
When DeGaulle and Chirac wanted PetroEuro - ClubMed was European.
Am reminded of another quintessential European classic - Capitalism on the way up, Socialism on the way down.
Am reminded of President Kennedy @ The Berlin Wall : Ich bin ein Berliner.
The Author is right :
"Know Yourself" is a perennial challenge.
"Knowing your Enemies"is an even greater challenge.
If you know both - Victory in 1000 Battles.
Sun Tzu.
Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Western Europe produced some of the greatest cultures and civilizations of the last 3,000 years. Now, it seems, this part of the world passes its torch to others, as it slides beneath the waves of Islam. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Hank. The sad thing is that the, political correct, European elite is doing that to themselves. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
A lot of people of color in Europe complain of being subjected to high-frequency racist micro-aggressions. It can be speculated that some minorities, e.g. muslims, do have members that will instinctively ripost with low-frequency islamist macro-aggressions instead of, say, move to Kreuzberg and open a Späti or any other strategy of non-violent resistance to or avoidance of injustice. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
More silly "Je suis Charlie" fluff when Europe needs real policy changes. Radical Islamists must be expelled. Illegal migrants stopped. Borders enforced. Criminal iilegal alien smugglers prosecuted. Schengen abandoned.
Instead we get “I am not afraid” silliness.
Read more
Comment Commented Yusuf S. Kun
Indirect many of them are inspired by the radicalization of others, many want to belong to somewhere some groups, are just afraid to be rejected again, even by the groups they are inspired by.. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
In this world live about 1,8 billion moslims. The Islam is evidently making many people happy.
However it is a culture/religion which has values which are not compatible with many of the most fundamental values common in the West / Europe. Such as freedom of speech, equality of women, democracy, freedom of religion. Some moslims do not want to integrate at all. This is understandable as they they consider their religion as a superior culture.
Many moslims have nevertheless found a way to accomodate their lives in the western world.
But occasionally some, often young people, experience an identity conflict.
As the Balkans have shown this seperation between Islam and other cultures can last for many centuries.
In the West we should defend our values, laws and institutions, which has created a society with a degree of freedom and a level of welfare which is unsurpassed in history.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There are so many double standards in this article it becomes a blur Read more
Comment Commented manuel lopez blanco
There is no such thing as Spaniards on one side and catalonians on the other. That is the narrative of the catalan secesionists which need to build this antagonism, us and them. Once built, they add the victimization story. Forgetting that what they are asking for is the "right to opress" other culturally identified people. Moisi should be more prudent in his depiction of actors. Barcelona is not a symbol of intercultural dialogue and tolerance as any spanishspeaking person living in Barcelona could testify. It is rather a myth that catalanist seem to be succesful in conveying. A reputable expert falling into the traps of a nationalist discourse. A pity. Read more
Featured
Is Violence the Way to Fight Racism?
Peter Singer is skeptical about a tactic that facilitated, rather than impeded, the rise of fascism in Europe.
The New Nuclear Danger
Joschka Fischer insists that while the threat has evolved since the Cold War, it is still best met with restraint.
Why Bannon Had to Go
Elizabeth Drew calls the former White House chief strategist and Donald Trump a "mismatch made in hell."
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.