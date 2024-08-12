The Fall of Bangladesh’s Iron Lady
Having ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after nearly 16 years of corrupt, authoritarian rule, Bangladeshi youth are exercising political agency and articulating a vision of good governance and a merit-based society. Though a democratic renewal is far from assured, it is more likely if young people remain committed and ready to mobilize.
DHAKA – The Yemeni peace activist Tawakkol Karman once said that youth is a revolution; they cannot be stopped, they cannot be oppressed, and they cannot be silenced. That was certainly true in Bangladesh on August 5. The sudden toppling of the country’s authoritarian ruler, Sheikh Hasina, led Karman’s fellow Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to declare it Bangladesh’s “second independence day.”