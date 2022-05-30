Ban Nuclear Weapons Now

Contrary to what the authors contend, nobody has ever seriously claimed that the existence of nuclear weapons would prevent war. Instead, the claim has been that possession of nuclear weapons by each of the USSR (now just Russia) and the US would prevent a nuclear war between them because any such war would lead to the destruction of both participants. So far, that claim has been accurate.



In a world without nuclear weapons, instead of “local” wars such as the ones we have had following WWII, another “world war” would Jane been more likely.



In any event, I think abolishing nuclear weapons would be futile unless one could simultaneously eradicate the knowledge of how to make them.