How the Baltic Sea Countries Can Shield Europe from Russia’s Energy Weapon

For centuries, the Baltic Sea has been the scene of international conflicts and rivalry. Today, however, eight of the region's countries are members of the European Union and are determined to increase their energy cooperation in order to neutralize the Kremlin's main source of geopolitical leverage over Europe.
COPENHAGEN – Russia’s use of energy as a political and economic weapon has put the countries around the Baltic Sea on the frontline of the international energy crisis. But by strengthening energy security, phasing out Russian fossil fuels, and increasing our offshore wind power capacity seven times in just eight years, the region’s countries will play a key role in shielding Europe from Russia’s energy weapon.
To this end, the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit, held in Denmark this week, brought together the President of the European Commission, the EU Energy Commissioner, Prime Ministers, Presidents, and Energy Ministers from Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.
For centuries, the Baltic Sea has been the scene of international conflicts and rivalry. Today, however, our eight countries are members of the European Union, and now we are significantly increasing energy cooperation.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Registeror
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account? Log in
COPENHAGEN – Russia’s use of energy as a political and economic weapon has put the countries around the Baltic Sea on the frontline of the international energy crisis. But by strengthening energy security, phasing out Russian fossil fuels, and increasing our offshore wind power capacity seven times in just eight years, the region’s countries will play a key role in shielding Europe from Russia’s energy weapon.
To this end, the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit, held in Denmark this week, brought together the President of the European Commission, the EU Energy Commissioner, Prime Ministers, Presidents, and Energy Ministers from Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.
For centuries, the Baltic Sea has been the scene of international conflicts and rivalry. Today, however, our eight countries are members of the European Union, and now we are significantly increasing energy cooperation.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Registeror
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account? Log in