竞争阵营间的巴尔干半岛

M M AUG 28, 2017

The EU exists only on paper (Brexit is the latest example). Unless the EU is full heartedly endorsed and embraced by all European Citizens, the EU does not exist. Regarding the clashes of civilisations, the old Rome vs the new Rome ideologies still exist and many long outstanding cultural and other issues need to be resolved, all of which are by far beyond the ability and capability of the EU and of the EU Institutions and officials. Read more