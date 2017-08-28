دول البلقان بين الأقطاب المتنافسة

مدريد - هناك عدد قليل من مناطق العالم أكثر تعقيدا من البلقان وذلك على الصعيدين الثقافي والسياسي. و لتوضيح ماضي وحاضر المنطقة الغني ليس هناك أحسن من إرث أحد أبنائها الاستثنائيين: الفيزيائي والمخترع نيكولا تيسلا.
رغم أنه ولد في عائلة صربية أرثوذكسية في عام 1856 في بلدة أصبحت الآن جزءا من كرواتيا، إلا أن جنسية تيسلا تظل موضع جدل في المنطقة. كان يعتقد تيسلا أن التقدم العلمي ينبغي أن يستخدم لبناء الجسور بين البلدان، وذلك لتحقيق السلام العالمي. لكن البعض في كل من كرواتيا وصربيا يرغب في الاستيلاء على إرثه بطرق مخالفة للقانون.
وقد أثارت مساهمات تيسلا في مجال الفيزياء الديناميات السياسية المعقدة لوطنه الأم. في النظام الدولي للوحدات، تيسلا قياس لكثافة تدفق المجال المغناطيسي. وكما أشارت فيديريكا موغيريني، الممثلة السامية للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية، قبل بضعة أشهر، "يمكن للبلقان أن تصبح بسهولة واحدة من ألواح الشطرنج حيث يمكن لعب لعبة القوى الكبرى". والواقع أن المنطقة كانت دائما تقع بين القطبين المتنافسين، يرغب كل منهما في إبراز قوته من خلال الروابط الاقتصادية والسياسية والتاريخية والثقافية المتداخلة.
وبالنسبة للاتحاد الأوروبي، فإن الحروب التي رافقت تفكك يوغوسلافيا في التسعينيات دلت على فشل تام. وبعد وقف العنف، حاول الاتحاد الأوروبي استخدام جاذبيته الخاصة لجمع الأراضي اليوغوسلافية السابقة من خلال عملية إعادة الإعمار والمصالحة. ولكن هذه الإستراتيجية أسفرت عن نتائج متفاوتة.
وعلى الرغم من أن بعض البلدان ذات الأغلبية الأرثوذكسية الشرقية - وهي اليونان وبلغاريا ورومانيا - انضمت إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلا أن البلدان اليوغوسلافية التي انضمت إليها لاحقا- كرواتيا وسلوفينيا - هي في الغالب كاثوليكية، وهذا واقع يدل على رواية عكسية. عندما اعترفت ألمانيا والفاتيكان بكرواتيا وسلوفينيا في عامي 1991 و 1992، فقد عززا فكرة العالم السياسي الراحل صمويل ب. هنتنغتون "صراع الحضارات". بالنسبة لهنتنغتون، الحروب اليوغوسلافية تناسب ونموذجه المبسط، مع المسيحية الغربية - الكاثوليكية والبروتستانتية - من جهة، وبقية ديانات أوروبا من جهة أخرى.
وطالبت كل من كرواتيا وسلوفينيا بدمج بلدان "البلقان الغربية الست" - ألبانيا والبوسنة والهرسك وكوسوفو ومقدونيا ومونتينيكرو، وصربيا - في الاتحاد الأوروبي. بيد أن التقدم قد أعيق بسبب النزاعات السياسية الثنائية بين دول البلقان الغربية ودول الاتحاد الأوروبي، على غرار قيام سلوفينيا بالاستفادة من عضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي، مما أعاق انضمام كرواتيا مؤقتا.
وعلاوة على ذلك، فإن الظروف داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه - الأزمات الاقتصادية وظهور الأحزاب السياسية المعادية للأجانب في السنوات الأخيرة - قد أوقفت سياسة توس��عه، كما أعلن رئيس المفوضية الأوروبية جان كلود جونكر في عام 2014 أنه لن يقبل أي أعضاء جدد قبل عام 2019.
وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن القواعد والمؤسسات الديمقراطية في غرب البلقان آخذة في التراجع. أما البلدان الأخرى التي لها تأثير قوي في المنطقة - كروسيا وتركيا والمجر، حيث فشل الاتحاد الأوروبي في منع الانجراف نحو الاستبداد في ظل رئيس الوزراء فيكتور أوربان - فهي تقدم نماذج سياسية بديلة لدول غرب البلقان.
يجب الأخذ بعين الاعتبار العلاقة بين صربيا وروسيا. فخلال زيارته لبلغراد في عام 2014، قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن "ستبقى روسيا، كما كانت في الماضي، تعتبر دائما صربيا أقرب حليف لنا". بالإضافة إلى علاقاتها الثقافية الطويلة مع روسيا، فإن صربيا تعتمد على إمدادات الطاقة الروسية، فضلا عن حق النقض الروسي كعضو دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة. وطالما ظلت صربيا تتمتع بدعم روسيا، فإنها قد تمنع كوسوفو من الانضمام إلى الأمم المتحدة.
وتفسر هذه العوامل سبب عدم انضمام صربيا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي وفرض عقوبات على روسيا بعد ضمها إلى القرم في مارس / آذار 2014. كما اختارت البوسنة ومقدونيا عدم المشاركة في العقوبات التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي، بينما شارك أعضاء الناتو ألبانيا ومونتنيكرو فيها.
ومع ذلك، فإن دول البلقان ليست مجرد أدوات تسحب بشكل سلبي نحو القطبين المغناطيسيين حولهما. صربيا، على سبيل المثال، تجد الإلهام في تراث المارشال تيتو، الذي كان رئيسا ليوغوسلافيا في فترة الحرب الباردة. وبعيدا عن كونه أقرب حلفاء الاتحاد السوفييتي، كان تيتو مؤسسا لحركة عدم الانحياز، وتفوق في الإيقاع بين الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد السوفيتي.
وبالمثل، فإن صربيا اليوم تعتبر دولة محايدة بصفة رسمية. ولكنها تتعاون بشكل وثيق مع حلف شمال الأطلسي من خلال الشراكة من أجل السلام، بينما تستضيف في الوقت نفسه تدريبات عسكرية مع الجيش الروسي. وبالمثل، في حين يدعي الرئيس الصربي الكسندر فوتشيتش تأييده القوي للاندماج الأوروبي، فإنه لم يبدي أي رغبة في الابتعاد عن روسيا.
وبالإضافة إلى روسيا، عارضت الصين الاعتراف بكوسوفو. ومن خلال "مبادرة الحزام والطريق"، عززت الصين قدراتها الاقتصادية، واستثمرت ملايين الدولارات في مشاريع البنية التحتية في صربيا وأجزاء أخرى من المنطقة. وتتمثل أحد هذه المبادرات في خط سكك حديدية فائق السرعة بين بلغراد وبودابست، الذي يهدف إلى ربط ميناء بيرايوس اليوناني مع أوروبا الوسطى.
وتقوم المفوضية الأوروبية حاليا بالتحقيق في خط بلغراد و بودابست بشأن الانتهاكات المحتملة لقواعد المناقصات في الاتحاد الأوروبي. ويشير التحقيق إلى اتجاه ضمني: على الرغم من أن الصين لا تأوي طموحات روسيا التخريبية، إلا أن أعمالها قد تترك غرب البلقان في تساءل بشأن حافزه ليقارب النموذج المؤسسي للاتحاد الأوروبي والقواعد المصاحبة له.
وعلى الرغم من هذه التحديات، يحتفظ الاتحاد الأوروبي بموقف إيجابي تجاه غرب البلقان. باستثناء كرواتيا، 74٪ من إجمالي تجارة دول البلقان الغربية هي مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، مقابل 6٪ فقط مع الصين و 5٪ مع روسيا و 4٪ مع تركيا. وفي هذا السياق، ينبغي ألا يسمح الاتحاد الأوروبي بالتحديات الحالية لإضعاف إستراتيجيته الشاملة للتوسع. وكانت قمة غرب البلقان الشهر الماضي خطوة إيجابية، شريطة أن لا تغفل البلدان التي لا تزال حريصة على الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي عن ضرورة إجراء إصلاحات كبيرة.
ولا ينبغي التخلي عن انتظارات وآمال تيسلا من أجل اوروبا. ويجب منح جميع الأوروبيين فرصة المشاركة في المشروع الأوروبي والاستفادة من إمكانياته التحويلية. وهذا بالضبط ما يريده عدد كبير من سكان البلقان. ولا يمكن لقادة الاتحاد الأوروبي ضمان سهولة وسرعة عملية الانضمام إلى الكتلة. ولكن يمكنهم ضمان نجاح الرحلة.
