دول البلقان بين الأقطاب المتنافسة

j. von Hettlingen AUG 28, 2017

Javier Solana highlights the tug of war in the Balkans between the EU on the one side and Russia, Turkey, and Hungary on the other. The region has become "one of the chessboards where the big power game can be played.”

The Balkans is closely linked to the former Socialist Republic of Yugoslavia, which, proclaimed in 1945, was a varied country of 22m people, living in six republics (and two self-governing regions - Vojvodina and Kosovo). Held together by a shrewd dictator, Josip Tito, it began to disintegrate in the aftermath of the Soviet collapse in 1991.

The secession of Slovenia and Macedonia came relatively peacefully, but there were devastating wars in Croatia and Bosnia, that were widely seen as acts of ethnic cleansing. Serbia and Montenegro together formed the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Yet Serbia stood alone in the summer of 2006 after Montenegro voted in a referendum for independence.

Slovenia and Croatia became EU members in 2004 and 2013 respectively. They both urged for the “Western Balkans 6” – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia – to be "incorporated into the EU." Yet tensions remain among the states, marked by ethnic divisions and territorial disputes. Kosovo descended into violence, after declaring independence from Serbia in 2008. It had been recognised by the US and most EU members, but rejected by Serbia, Russia, and a significant number of other countries - including several EU members.

Aleksandar Vucic became Serbia's prime minister after his pro-EU nationalist Party won a landslide victory in March 2014. He pledged a radical overhaul of Serbia's ailing economy and sought to steer the country towards EU membership. Yet "he has displayed no willingness to distance himself from Russia" and holds on to the historic pan-Slavic ties between Serbia and Russia.

Montenegro held a general election in October 2016 which then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic saw as a referendum on the country's bid for NATO and the EU memberships. Both issues infuriated the Kremlin, which warned that Montenegro would "regret" for its plan. On election day, police arrested 20 Serbian citizens, among whom a former commander of Serbian special forces. They were suspected of plotting a coup and Djukanovic's assassination. Serbia quickly denied any involvement and claimed it had arrested people in Serbia, who had connections with an unnamed third country. According to rumours, several Russian citizens may have been arrested for nefarious activities in Serbia.

The author says that in 2014 the EU announced there would be no enlargement until 2019. Meanwhile, "democratic norms and institutions in the Western Balkans have been eroding." Many Europeans are appalled by an authoritarian u-turn in Hungary and Poland. Hungary's Viktor Orbán is said to be "offering alternative political models for Western Balkan countries to follow." Turks have been living in the Balkans since the Ottoman rule and their descendants still live in the region, which gives Erdogan a pretext to exert influence on them. Flexing economic muscle, more and more Chinese are showing up in the region, which fueled fear of a Chinese take-over there.

Politics in the Balkans is very focused on blood and soil, flags and fatherland. The society functions like under mafiadom - a pattern that is widely adopted. The EU - despite many challenges - still "maintains a favorable position vis-à-vis the Western Balkans," which counts the bloc as its biggest trading-partner. The author says, "the EU should not permit current challenges to weaken its overall enlargement strategy," and show the Western Balkans that the region still has a chance to be included in a future enlargement, "provided that the countries still eager to join the EU do not lose sight of the need to enact deep reforms."

The author is right about the "culturally and politically complex" region. All Europeans "should be afforded the opportunity to participate in the European project and benefit from its transformative potential." It is true that "a large segment of the Balkan population still wants" to join. The sad truth is that Hungary and Poland have been disappointing examples of one-sided interests. In order to receive, one has to reciprocate. "EU leaders cannot guarantee that the process of joining the bloc will be quick and easy. But only they can ensure that the journey will be worth it." Perhaps the EU should give these countries time to get their act together, before they are qualified to join.