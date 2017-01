Liderazgo auténtico

Karl Barber JAN 13, 2017

Another great article from Dr. Hausmann. The comparison between Panama and Colombia is intriguing and largely persuasive. However, it was not clear at all how this discussion was relevant to Trump. Dani Rodrik in his recent article explained that the U.S. industrial policy was already well developed and complex. So, his call was not to mess it up rather than to change the existing approach. It is not clear yet whether Trump wants to destroy the existing industrial policy. He may limit himself to cosmetic, yet flashy stories and cases, just to satisfy the cravings of the mass protests. Read more