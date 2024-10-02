Austria’s Far Right Did Not Win

Across Europe, far-right populists consistently frame elections as a stark choice between an indistinguishable assortment of corrupt mainstream parties and themselves. But if those are the stakes, a mere plurality victory for the populist party is actually a loss, and should be treated that way.
VIENNA – Commentators have been unanimous in describing Sunday’s legislative election in Austria as a victory for the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), and pressure is now mounting on the progressive president, Alexander van der Bellen, to give the populists a chance to form a government. But this narrative misconstrues the electoral outcome and risks handing anti-democratic forces an unearned windfall.
