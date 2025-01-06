Australia’s Great Social-Media Experiment

Some dispute the link between social-media use and mental-health problems in teenagers, arguing that correlation does not imply causation. Thanks to Australia’s newly enacted ban on the use of designated platforms by children under 16, we may soon find out who is right.
MELBOURNE – Late last year, Australia’s parliament, reacting to concerns about the effect of social media on children’s mental health, amended the Online Safety Act to require users to be at least 16 years old to open an account on social-media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and X. The amendment is expected to come into effect by the end of 2025.
