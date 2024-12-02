Protecting Children from Anti-Social Media

Social-media addiction is on the rise worldwide, particularly among adolescents, who become far more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and other mental-health issues as a result. Australia's new ban on social-media use by children under 16 is a good first step in addressing the problem.
ZURICH – Australia has just banned children under the age of 16 from using social media. The move has met with some criticism, particularly from companies like Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) and TikTok, which will face fines of up to $32 million if they fail to keep young people off their platforms. But Australia’s new policy represents a critical step toward protecting children in the twenty-first century.
