Russia Just Lost Its Great-Power Status

Syria was an important symbol for Russia – an emblem of its great-power status. Vladimir Putin’s inability – despite his posturing – to prevent the ouster of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad shattered that image and revealed that Russia can aspire to be no more than a regional power.
OXFORD – In September 2015, Russia intervened militarily in Syria’s civil war, propping up Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship as it teetered on the brink of collapse. This was the high point of Russia’s resurgence on the world stage, and President Vladimir Putin’s ability to tilt the war in Assad’s favor helped make him a regional power broker. In addition to enhancing Putin’s stature, the operation led to strategic gains that gave Russia leverage vis-à-vis regional and Western powers.
OXFORD – In September 2015, Russia intervened militarily in Syria’s civil war, propping up Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship as it teetered on the brink of collapse. This was the high point of Russia’s resurgence on the world stage, and President Vladimir Putin’s ability to tilt the war in Assad’s favor helped make him a regional power broker. In addition to enhancing Putin’s stature, the operation led to strategic gains that gave Russia leverage vis-à-vis regional and Western powers.