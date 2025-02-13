lee54_Ed JonesGettyImages_korea_elderly_worker Ed Jones/Getty Images
Reaping Asia’s Silver Demographic Dividend

Asia’s population is aging rapidly, with significant economic consequences. But by adopting policies that keep older individuals in the workforce and boost their productivity and well-being, the region’s governments can transform the challenges of a graying society into opportunities for lasting prosperity.

SEOUL – Population aging is rapidly becoming one of Asia’s most daunting challenges. In 2023, 14% of the region’s population was aged 60 or above, and that share is projected to swell to 25% by 2050. The proportion of the over-60 population in Japan is already 35.6% and will likely reach 43% by mid-century, while in China it is set to double, to 40%, by then. Though these countries have been graying for some time, even relatively younger ones across Asia are now experiencing sharp demographic shifts.

